DRYBAR ARRIVES AT SHOPPERS DRUG MART AND PHARMAPRIX STORES ACROSS CANADA

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Drybar, a Helen of Troy premium haircare brand created for the perfect blowout, will expand its presence in Canada, launching at over 140 Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix locations this spring, as well as online.

Drybar will offer an assortment of over 100 sku's of professional quality products including shampoos, conditioners, tools, accessories and styling products to help achieve and extend an effortless blowout at home so customers can feel gorgeous every day!

Drybar premium hair care is now available at select Shoppers Drug Mart stores across Canada. (CNW Group/Helen of Troy Limited)

"We are very excited about our products now being available at Shoppers Drug Mart in Canada. We are seeing the prestige hair category take off and believe Drybar offers a truly premium and unique system of liquids, tools, and accessories that create the perfect system to deliver that everyday gorgeous look at home," states Shannon Gorman, Senior Director of Marketing, Drybar.

Here are just some of the best product pairings being served up by Drybar to consumers to help look and feel their best as they experience this new premium haircare line at Shoppers Drug Mart:

Buttercup Blow Dryer ( $269.00 MSRP) + Liquid Glass Miracle Smoothing Sealant ( $46.00 MSRP)

MSRP) + Liquid Glass Miracle Smoothing Sealant ( MSRP) The Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush ( $209.50 MSRP) + Detox Dry Shampoo ( $38.00 MSRP)

MSRP) + Detox Dry Shampoo ( MSRP) The Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron ( $269.00 MSRP) + Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray ( $39.50 MSRP)

MSRP) + Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray ( MSRP) Drybar products are made without parabens, sulfates, are animal friendly, and provide a selection of signature fragrances.

In December 2023, Drybar announced that they were teaming up with celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, as Drybar's official Style Director and Brand Ambassador. He will be sharing all his favourite techniques and how to achieve some of his most loved looks on @thedrybar on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT DRYBAR

At Drybar, our philosophy is simple. Focus on one thing and be the best at it. For us, that's blowouts. With that same goal in mind, we've created a line of professional quality pro ducts, tools & accessories to achieve and maintain the perfect blowout at home so you can feel happy and confident every day! Today, our growing product line is sold through Drybar shops in the U.S., Ulta, Sephora, Chatters, select Shoppers Drug Mart locations, and online retailers as well as drybar.com

ABOUT HELEN OF TROY LIMITED

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, Drybar and Curlsmith. The Company sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. Revlon and Bed Head are used under license by Helen of Troy from their respective licensors.

For further information: Please contact PK Communications, via: Pamela Kennedy - [email protected], Canadian PR AOR for Drybar