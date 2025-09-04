DRIVING THE FUTURE OF LOTTERY: POLLARD BANKNOTE HIGHLIGHTS INNOVATION AT NASPL 2025

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) is proud to showcase its latest range of products and services spanning three pillars of lottery success—Outstanding Games, Retail Excellence, and Digital Innovation—at the 2025 North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries ("NASPL") annual conference and trade show, being held in Niagara Falls, Ontario, September 8–11, 2025. As a premier sponsor of this event, Pollard Banknote's exhibit spotlights some of the most forward-thinking offerings in the industry, each poised to enhance player engagement, optimize operations, and drive sustained lottery growth.

Pollard Banknote invites lottery leaders to join us at NASPL 2025 to experience how we are transforming the future of lottery, one innovation at a time. The heart of Pollard Banknote's business is creating exceptional games that surprise, engage, and retain players. Attendees can discover a wide range of scratch and eInstant game content, along with standout ticket art from this year's most successful lottery launches. Pollard Banknote will unveil game-changing innovations, building on the success of EasyPack™ to provide additional play value, boost engagement, and enrich the player experience.

Stop by to explore Pollard Banknote's modular, cloud-based warehousing and logistics platforms, including sureTRACK™ Lottery Management Solution, optiFORCE™, retailerHUB™, and launchPLAN™, built to adapt to evolving lottery markets and customer needs with responsive, flexible options that can be implemented as turnkey solutions or integrate easily with existing systems. Discover how quick deployment and easy management can make a real difference for your lottery operations.

Come check out the latest lineup of innovative merchandising and in-lane options from Schafer Retail Solutions + ("SRS+")—Digital Menu Boards ("DMBs"), HALO, easySERV™, and easyVEND™ InLane—which elevate the in-store experience, boost visibility, and streamline operations. See how SRS+ DMBs have been proven to lift sales by as much as 17% with an expanded 40-game display and explore how HALO and the new HALO Gen 2 have driven a 24% sales increase by boosting awareness and prompting impulse purchases. Try easySERV™ firsthand to see how it enhances brand presence at self-service checkouts—an emerging, high-impact retail space. And don't miss easyVEND™ InLane, which combines expanded facings with secure placement, and has delivered a 32% sales lift. Together, these solutions are helping lotteries grow their retail footprint across in-lane and self-service environments.

Pollard Banknote's portfolio of licensed brands brings instant recognition and broad consumer appeal to lottery products. At NASPL, lottery leaders can step into the future with our on-site Time Machine photo opportunity, get an exclusive first look at a monstrous new instant ticket sure to captivate the industry, and see which licensed brand continues to make waves with a robust omnichannel presence.

Beyond delivering top-performing games and retail excellence, Pollard Banknote's ongoing investment in digital innovation continues to gain momentum. With an extensive games portfolio including a growing library of eInstant games developed by the Pollard Digital Games Studio, Pollard Banknote is helping lotteries enhance and optimize their iLottery offerings. NASPL attendees are invited to demo the latest creations from the Pollard Digital Games Studio and experience the fun for themselves.

Six months after its first market launch, Pollard Banknote is proud to share its full-scale omnichannel iLottery solution, powered by the Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform ("Catalyst"). Catalyst is a fully cloud-native, modular, and API-first system built to leapfrog legacy platforms and revolutionize lottery gaming systems. Its modern cloud-born architecture enables seamless integration with third-party games, simplifies deployment, and accelerates innovation. Designed for a frictionless player experience, Catalyst supports real-time performance tracking and deep marketing integration through Bloomreach, enabling personalized, real-time messaging that drives player engagement and retention. The Catalyst platform's flexibility also empowers lotteries to evolve faster, respond to market changes, and scale instantly during high-demand jackpot periods. With the fastest full iLottery launch in U.S. history earlier this year, Catalyst exemplifies Pollard Banknote's commitment to digital leadership through delivering future-ready solutions for today's lotteries.

"We're excited to return to NASPL's annual trade show and share our latest innovations across game offerings, retail, and digital solutions," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "From groundbreaking updates to our Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform to the new eInstant games we have in market and in development, we're pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the iLottery space. By combining these digital advancements with our proven print and retail innovations, we offer our lottery partners a powerful, omnichannel approach that expands ticket offerings and opens new distribution channels. Our commitment to continuous innovation is essential to helping our partners succeed across both retail and digital lottery markets."

NASPL's annual conference and trade show is one of the biggest industry events in North America. Attendees typically hail from all U.S. states, Canada, and other international locales. The event focuses on education, networking, and participation from industry vendors. This year's conference will be hosted in Niagara Falls, Ontario, September 8–11, 2025. For more information, please visit https://events.naspl.org/e/naspl2025.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a partner of choice to responsibly drive revenues for good causes both at retail and through digital channels for lotteries and charitable gaming markets worldwide. We empower our customers to maximize success through innovative offerings, strategic marketing, portfolio management, analytics, and end-to-end warehousing and logistics services. We offer an extensive high-performing gaming lineup, including instant tickets, pull-tab tickets and vending machines, the full range of paper and electronic bingo products, and cutting-edge electronic pull-tab gaming solutions. Our Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio delivers impactful retail ticket merchandising and in-lane options. Our player-facing digital suite includes apps, websites, loyalty programs, and the transformative Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform that powers our turnkey iLottery program. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more, visit www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; John Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323