Sun Life's Alice Thomas named among Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) is pleased to congratulate Alice Thomas, Chief Architect and Digital Technology Officer, Sun Life, on being named among Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women by The Women's Executive Network (WXN). Alice is a winner in the Science and Technology category, which celebrates female leaders in STEM roles who are challenging the status quo for knowledge and female empowerment.

Alice is being recognized for her remarkable contributions to Sun Life's digital journey, her commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion and continuing to carve out inroads for future tech talent. With over 30 years of experience, Alice has made a significant impact in raising the bar within the insurance industry to develop best-in-class digital client experience. This includes leading the development of Sun Life's first mobile app, one of the highest rated insurance industry apps in Canada. Alice also spearheaded an industry first with the development of voice capabilities for Sun Life's Digital Assistant, Ella.

Since joining Sun Life in 2007, Alice has inspired her dynamic, award-winning teams to build innovative technology, helping a wide range of clients. She has spent significant personal time addressing barriers girls and women face in pursuing technology careers. This includes championing initiatives such as Girls Learning Code, hackathons, mentoring young women through various global forums and working with six other insurers to launch the Women in Insurance STEM (WIISTEM) program in Canada. Her efforts to advance the role of women in technology have been recognized and commended with several respected awards.

"Alice is a true inspiration and her passion and creativity continues to drive incredible digital advancements at Sun Life," said Laura Money, Chief Information Officer, Sun Life. "She is a driving force within her community, advocating for the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion and continues to carve out inroads for future tech talent."

Launched in 2003, Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award recognizes exceptional women leaders who contribute to advancing the societal and professional landscape for future generations. Since its inception, the WXN has celebrated over 1,000 women and their many accomplishments.

Learn more about Sun Life's commitment to sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion.

