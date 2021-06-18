Drive Festival Given Green Light in Ontario's Reopening Plan

September 10-12, 2021

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Drive Festival confirms that Outdoor Event Spaces can safely open as part of Stage 2 in Ontario's re-opening plan come July 7th, giving Drive Festival the green light they have been waiting for. The New. Automotive. Experience., taking place at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, is Canada's hottest new outdoor, interactive automotive exhibition taking place Friday, September 10 through Sunday, September 12, just east of Toronto.

"We are excited to offer automotive enthusiasts, private car collectors, manufacturers, and consumers the first major automotive event in 18 months," says Festival Director Adam Ruppel, "The event is modelled after the best automotive events in the world and will deliver a modern but more interactive event experience that the North American auto industry has yet to see."

Showcasing all the best in new car technology and unparalleled test drive opportunities with four (4) separate test tracks, including a Manufacturer test track, a Performance test track and the LINE-X Off-Road test track, attendees can also visit interactive exhibits including motorcycles from both private collectors and Canadian manufacturers who will be showcasing their latest models. An array of exotic cars will be on display including models from Porsche, McLaren and Pagani, while the Automotive Kids Zone is open all weekend long for the kids.



Shopping for a new car? A variety of manufacturer cars including electric and hybrid, cars, SUV's and trucks, will be on-site offering test drive opportunities in a safe and controlled environment. This 3km closed course test-drive was designed to replicate a real-world country drive including a couple of moderate turns and controlled speed making it suitable for anyone with a valid driver's license.

Three days of automotive nirvana. Welcome to DRIVE Festival!



A limited number of tickets will be available July 1, 2021, on our website www.drivefestival.com.

