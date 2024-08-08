Drive Festival Revs up for its Fourth Year

Interactive weekend showcases the best of automotive culture

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's leading heart-pumping outdoor auto extravaganza, Drive Festival presented by Mobil 1, is back for its fourth consecutive year from Friday, September 6 to Sunday, September 8, 2024. Drive Festival delivers maximum sensory overload for car lovers - whether you're watching the cars speed by on the race track or behind the wheel on one of three test drive tracks.

Mobil 1 is once again the Official Presenting Sponsor of Drive Festival and Title Sponsor of the Dream Car Speed Run - where attendees can watch exotic, classic and iconic cars driven at speed. For those looking to get in the driver's seat, there is the PRO-SERIES Manufacturer Test Track, the Performance Test Track and the Nokian Tyres Off-Road Test Track. The interactive festival is expected to draw over 30,000 autophiles throughout its three-day run.

Drive Festival showcases the latest in new manufacturer automobiles and vehicle technology, including a Canadian debut for the first time ever. This year, Ford is bringing the new 2025 Ford Maverick, offering Canadians their first opportunity to see this game changing vehicle in person. With the lowest starting price of any truck in Canada, now offering hybrid all-wheel drive and Lobo – a new canvas for modern street trucks, Maverick is sure to draw a lot of interest.

Also on display are electric and hybrid cars, SUVs, trucks, new and modified motorcycles, ATVs and Side x Sides. The Aviva Electric Avenue will showcase the latest EV models from Audi, Mercedes, Tesla and Genesis. The venue has over 900 acres of space where exhibitors and car clubs will showcase exotic, race, vintage and rare cars. The interactive event has something for everyone, including the Family Fun Zone with ride-on electric cars for the kids.

"As we grow we want to bring new and interesting features to car lovers - whether you're in the market for a new vehicle, a collector, a racing fan or simply looking for a fun family activity," says Adam Ruppel, Festival Director. "We think attendees are going to be blown away with some of the features we've got in store."

This year's new features include:

Nokian Tyres Off-Road Expo this nail-biting attraction features an off-road test track with new manufacturer vehicles, as well as a Kawasaki Side x Side ride-along adventure.

this nail-biting attraction features an off-road test track with new manufacturer vehicles, as well as a x Side ride-along adventure. Hagerty Show & Shine collectors can register to bring their cars to this first-ever exhibit where attendees will vote for their favourites.

collectors can register to bring their cars to this first-ever exhibit where attendees will vote for their favourites. Aviva Monaco Pavilion a collection of some of the most impressive cars in the world including supercars, exotics, race cars and collectibles from Pagani to McLaren.

In addition, this year Drive Festival has partnered with popular Throttle House YouTubers, James and Thomas, who are known for their engaging, insightful and hilarious automotive content. They will meet with fans on Saturday and also rip it up on the Mobil 1 Dream Car Speed Run.

Drive Festival is held at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park at 3233 Concession Rd 10, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K6. For more show information and tickets, please visit www.DriveFestival.com . Follow along for the latest updates on social media: Instagram @drive_festival_auto, Facebook @drivefestivalauto using hashtag #drivefestival.

Show Hours:

Friday, September 6, 2024, 11am - 6pm

Saturday, September 7, 2024, 10am - 6pm

Sunday, September 8, 2024, 10am - 5pm

