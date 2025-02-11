REGINA, SK, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is pleased to announce that Drive Away Hunger partners have more than doubled their contributions from last year and donated 514 million meals in 2024.

Justine Hendricks, FCC president and CEO, announced the results at the Future of Food conference in Ottawa.

"This year's amazing results are a testament to the hard work and unwavering dedication of Drive Away Hunger partners across the agriculture and food industry in Canada," said Justine Hendricks, FCC president and CEO. "The industry has united through Drive Away Hunger, and the sheer number of meals donated highlights the considerable impact of this collective effort."

The HungerCount 2024 report from Food Banks Canada revealed over two million visits to food banks nationwide in March last year. It's FCC's goal to encourage more collaboration and innovation to get food to those who need it and address important issues like food waste.

"Drive Away Hunger demonstrates the power of industry collaboration, connecting nutritious food to those in our communities who are in need," said Hendricks. "By rallying together, giving generously and looking for new solutions, we are creating change. We continue to be motivated by our goal of eliminating food insecurity in Canada."

Drive Away Hunger partners donate food and dollars to charitable food security agencies in communities across Canada, connecting nutritious food to those in need and redirecting food surpluses that would otherwise go to waste.

About FCC

FCC is proud to be 100 per cent invested in Canadian agriculture and food. The organization's employees are committed to the long-standing success of those who produce and process Canadian food. FCC provides flexible financing and capital solutions, while creating value through data, knowledge, relationships and expertise. FCC offers a complement of financial and non-financial products and services designed to support the complex and evolving needs of the industry. As a commercial Crown corporation, FCC is a stable partner that reinvests profits back into the industry and communities it serves. For more information, visit fcc.ca.

SOURCE Farm Credit Canada

For more information, photos or interviews, please contact: Sarah Mazenc, Corporate Communication, Farm Credit Canada, 306-780-5219, [email protected]