REGINA, SK, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is pleased to announce that 143,210,277 meals have been provided during the 20th anniversary of Drive Away Hunger.

Justine Hendricks, FCC president and CEO announced the results at the Future of Food Conference in Ottawa.

"This year's remarkable total is a testament to the considerable hard work and support provided by exceptional partners across Canada," Hendricks said. "More than ever, we are seeing producers, processors, distributors and grocers addressing food waste and helping feed Canadians in need. The Canadian food system has come together through Drive Away Hunger and the results this year prove we are stronger together."

To mark the 20th anniversary year of Drive Away Hunger, FCC matched $1 million in new donations, helping to accelerate the total raised. FCC's match will be shared by Food Banks Canada and Second Harvest Canada who will direct the funding to underserved rural and remote areas in need of support. 29% of Canada's food banks are in rural and remote communities, where food can be more expensive and difficult to access.

One in six Canadians experience hunger every day and it is FCC's goal to encourage more collaboration and innovation to get food to those who need it and at the same time, address important issues like food waste.

"It would be wonderful if there was a day when Drive Away Hunger wasn't necessary, but the reality is the need is growing and as an industry we have an obligation to respond," said Hendricks. "I want to thank everyone in the Canadian food system who has shared their resources, ideas and their drive this year. I invite more industry partners to join us in the coming year to see the change we can make together."

Drive Away Hunger donors provide food to charitable food security agencies in communities across Canada. Drive Away Hunger connects nutritious food to those in need, redirecting food surpluses that would otherwise go to waste.

