DRI Healthcare Trust to Host Third Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast on November 7, 2024

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The Trust will report its financial results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, after market close.

All interested parties may join the conference call by dialling 416-945-7677 or 1-888 699 1199 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. You will be put on hold until the conference call begins. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3NgZED7 to receive an instant automated callback. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks, at which time the operator will provide instructions for qualified equity analysts to submit questions.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at https://app.webinar.net/Ak0Lrl2Baox. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived on the Trust's website following the call date.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc. ("DRI Capital" or "DRI Healthcare") DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in US dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact: David Levine, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 324-5738, [email protected]