DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Voting Results of AGM

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") is pleased to announce results of voting at its annual general meeting ("AGM") of unitholders held on May 13, 2025. All of the nominees for election as trustees of the Trust referred to in its management information circular dated March 31, 2025 were elected to serve as trustees for the ensuing year, and Deloitte LLP was reappointed as auditors of the Trust.

Election of Trustees

Voting results for the election of each trustee were as follows:

Trustee Votes "for" as a percentage

of votes cast for or withheld

for the trustee Votes "withheld" as a

percentage of votes cast for

or withheld for the trustee Gary Collins 88.19 % 11.81 % Ali Hedayat 90.22 % 9.78 % Kevin Layden 90.13 % 9.87 % Athana Mentzelopoulos 99.75 % 0.25 % Paul Mussenden 88.65 % 11.35 % Poonam Puri 89.58 % 10.42 % Tamara Vrooman 88.26 % 11.74 %









Appointment of Auditors

Unitholders also voted in favour of reappointing Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Trust and authorizing the board of trustees to fix their remuneration (95.75% in favour).

About DRI Healthcare Trust

The Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc., a pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization. Since its initial public offering in 2021, the Trust has deployed more than $1.0 billion, acquiring more than 25 royalties on 20-plus drugs, including Eylea, Orserdu, Omidria, Spinraza, Stelara, Vonjo, Zejula and Zytiga. The Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

