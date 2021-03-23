DRI Healthcare Trust Declares Distribution

TORONTO, ON, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The board of trustees of DRI Healthcare Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: DHT.U) (TSX: DHT.UN) has approved the payment of a distribution of US$0.0167 per trust unit. The distribution will be paid on April 20, 2021 to unitholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021. The distribution is for the period from the closing of the initial public offering of the Trust on February 19, 2021 to March 31, 2021.

The Trust designates this distribution to be an "eligible dividend" pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and its equivalent in any provinces of Canada.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust provides unitholders with differentiated exposure to the anticipated growth in the global pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets. Our business model is focused on managing and growing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties with the aim to deliver attractive growth in cash royalty receipts over the long term. DRI Healthcare Trust is an unincorporated open-ended trust governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, externally managed by its manager, DRI Capital Inc. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U".

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Rhizza Marbella, Vice President, Corporate Accounting & Investor Relations, Email: [email protected], Phone: (416) 324-5738; Media Contact: Meagan Murdoch, Director, NATIONAL Capital Markets, Email: [email protected], Phone: (647) 209-5308

