DRI Healthcare Trust Completes C$98 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) (the "Trust"), a global leader in providing financing to advance innovation in the life sciences industry, announced today that it has completed its previously announced bought deal public offering of units of the Trust at a price of C$10.60 per unit. The underwriters, led by CIBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and RBC Capital Markets and including National Bank Financial Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., UBS Securities Canada Inc. and Stifel GMP, elected to exercise their over-allotment option in full, resulting in a total of 9,223,000 units being issued today for gross proceeds to the Trust of C$98 million.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc. ("DRI Capital"), the pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization with a more than 30-year history of accelerating innovation by providing capital to inventors, academic institutions and biopharma companies. Since our founding in 1989, DRI Capital has deployed more than US$2.5 billion, acquiring more than 70 royalties on 40-plus drugs, including Eylea, Spinraza, Zytiga, Remicade, Keytruda and Stelara. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn. References in this news release to "DRI Healthcare" refer to the Trust and its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis.

SOURCE DRI Healthcare Trust

For further information: Dave Levine, Director, Investor Relations Tel: (416) 324-5738, [email protected]