DRI Healthcare Trust Comments on Extension of Review Period for pacritinib

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") today announced that it has been notified by CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI) that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review period for the New Drug Application for pacritinib for the treatment of adult Myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia. According to CTI, the PDUFA date has been extended by three months to February 28, 2022. Approval of pacritinib by the FDA is a condition to the acquisition by DRI of a tiered royalty on pacritinib, as announced on August 25, 2021.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust provides unitholders with differentiated exposure to the anticipated growth in the global pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets. Our business model is focused on managing and growing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties with the aim to deliver attractive growth in cash royalty receipts over the long term. DRI Healthcare Trust is an unincorporated open-ended trust governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, externally managed by its manager, DRI Capital Inc. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U".

SOURCE DRI Healthcare Trust

For further information: Stewart Busbridge, Chief Operating Officer, Tel: (416) 863-1865; Rhizza Marbella, VP, Corporate Accounting & Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 324-5738, [email protected]