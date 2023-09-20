DRI Healthcare Trust Closes C$104 Million Bought Deal Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) (the "Trust"), a global leader in providing financing to advance innovation in the life sciences industry, announces the closing of its previously announced bought deal public offering of units, including the exercise in full of the underwriters' over-allotment option, for a total of 9,430,000 units sold at a price of C$11.00 per unit for gross proceeds of C$104 million.

"We are pleased to announce the successful completion of our latest financing," said Behzad Khosrowshahi, the Trust's Chief Executive Officer. "This milestone reflects not only the confidence our investors have in our vision, but also the hard work and dedication of our entire team. With this new capital infusion, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and continue to generate accretive returns for our unitholders. We are grateful for the support of our existing and new investors, and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

The offering was led by Scotiabank, CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and included a syndicate of underwriters including National Bank Financial Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., BofA Securities, UBS Securities Canada Inc. and Stifel.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc. ("DRI Capital"), the pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization with a more than 30-year history of accelerating innovation by providing capital to inventors, academic institutions and biopharma companies. Since our founding in 1989, DRI Capital has deployed more than US$2.5 billion, acquiring more than 70 royalties on 40-plus drugs, including Eylea, Keytruda, Orserdu, Spinraza, Stelara, Vonjo, Zejula, and Zytiga. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn. Copies of the applicable offering documents may be obtained free of charge under the Trust's profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.com.

