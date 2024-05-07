DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Voting Results of AGM

TORONTO, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") is pleased to announce results of voting at its annual general meeting ("AGM") of unitholders held on May 7, 2024. All of the nominees for election as trustees of the Trust referred to in its management information circular dated March 26, 2024 were elected to serve as trustees for the ensuing year, and Deloitte LLP was reappointed as auditors of the Trust.

Election of Trustees

Voting results for the election of each trustee were as follows:

Trustee Votes "for" as a percentage

of votes cast for or withheld

for the trustee Votes "withheld" as a

percentage of votes cast for

or withheld for the trustee Gary Collins 98.69 % 1.31 % Ali Hedayat 83.69 % 16.31 % Behzad Khosrowshahi 91.36 % 8.64 % Kevin Layden 83.70 % 16.30 % Paul Mussenden 92.46 % 7.54 % Poonam Puri 98.49 % 1.51 % Sandra Stuart 98.63 % 1.37 % Tamara Vrooman 98.74 % 1.26 %

Appointment of Auditors

Unitholders also voted in favour of reappointing Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Trust and authorizing the board of trustees to fix their remuneration (99.98% in favour).

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc. ("DRI Healthcare"), the pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization with a 35-year history of accelerating innovation by providing capital to inventors, academic institutions and biopharma companies. Since its founding in 1989, DRI Healthcare has deployed more than US$3.0 billion, acquiring more than 70 royalties on 45-plus drugs, including Eylea, Keytruda, Orserdu, Spinraza, Stelara, Vonjo, Zejula and Zytiga. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in US dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

