DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Voting Results of AGM

News provided by

DRI Healthcare Trust

May 07, 2024, 12:18 ET

TORONTO, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") is pleased to announce results of voting at its annual general meeting ("AGM") of unitholders held on May 7, 2024. All of the nominees for election as trustees of the Trust referred to in its management information circular dated March 26, 2024 were elected to serve as trustees for the ensuing year, and Deloitte LLP was reappointed as auditors of the Trust.

Election of Trustees

Voting results for the election of each trustee were as follows:

 Trustee

Votes "for" as a percentage
of votes cast for or withheld
for the trustee

Votes "withheld" as a
percentage of votes cast for
or withheld for the trustee

Gary Collins

98.69 %

1.31 %

Ali Hedayat

83.69 %

16.31 %

Behzad Khosrowshahi

91.36 %

8.64 %

Kevin Layden

83.70 %

16.30 %

Paul Mussenden

92.46 %

7.54 %

Poonam Puri

98.49 %

1.51 %

Sandra Stuart

98.63 %

1.37 %

Tamara Vrooman

98.74 %

1.26 %
Appointment of Auditors

Unitholders also voted in favour of reappointing Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Trust and authorizing the board of trustees to fix their remuneration (99.98% in favour).

About DRI Healthcare Trust 

DRI Healthcare Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc. ("DRI Healthcare"), the pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization with a 35-year history of accelerating innovation by providing capital to inventors, academic institutions and biopharma companies. Since its founding in 1989, DRI Healthcare has deployed more than US$3.0 billion, acquiring more than 70 royalties on 45-plus drugs, including Eylea, Keytruda, Orserdu, Spinraza, Stelara, Vonjo, Zejula and Zytiga. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in US dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE DRI Healthcare Trust

For further information: David Levine, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 324-5738, [email protected]

Organization Profile

DRI Healthcare Trust