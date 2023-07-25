DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

25 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") today announced that the Trust intends to participate in the following investor conferences in 2023:
Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference
Date: August 9, 2023
Presentation time: 9:30 am ET
City: Boston, Massachusetts
Event URL: https://www.canaccordgenuity.com/capital-markets/about-us/events/43rd-annual-growth-conference/
CIBC 22nd Annual Eastern Institutional Conference
Date: September 28, 2023
Presentation time: TBD
City: Montreal, Quebec
Truist 2023 BioPharma Symposium
Date: November 8, 2023
Presentation time: TBD
City: New York, New York
UBS Biopharma Conference
Date: November 8-9, 2023
Presentation time: TBD
City: Miami, Florida
DRI Healthcare Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc. ("DRI Capital"), the pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization with a more than 30-year history of accelerating innovation by providing capital to inventors, academic institutions and biopharma companies. Since its founding in 1989, DRI Capital has deployed more than US$2.5 billion, acquiring more than 70 royalties on 40-plus drugs, including Eylea, Spinraza, Zytiga, Remicade, Keytruda and Stelara. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
SOURCE DRI Healthcare Trust
For further information: please contact: David Levine, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 324-5738, [email protected]
Share this article