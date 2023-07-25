DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") today announced that the Trust intends to participate in the following investor conferences in 2023:

Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference

Date: August 9, 2023

Presentation time: 9:30 am ET

City: Boston, Massachusetts

Event URL: https://www.canaccordgenuity.com/capital-markets/about-us/events/43rd-annual-growth-conference/

CIBC 22nd Annual Eastern Institutional Conference

Date: September 28, 2023

Presentation time: TBD

City: Montreal, Quebec

Truist 2023 BioPharma Symposium

Date: November 8, 2023

Presentation time: TBD

City: New York, New York

UBS Biopharma Conference

Date: November 8-9, 2023

Presentation time: TBD

City: Miami, Florida

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc. ("DRI Capital"), the pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization with a more than 30-year history of accelerating innovation by providing capital to inventors, academic institutions and biopharma companies. Since its founding in 1989, DRI Capital has deployed more than US$2.5 billion, acquiring more than 70 royalties on 40-plus drugs, including Eylea, Spinraza, Zytiga, Remicade, Keytruda and Stelara. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For further information: please contact: David Levine, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 324-5738, [email protected]