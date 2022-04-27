DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") today announced that the Trust will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of May:

Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Date: May 2, 2022

Presentation time: 9:30 am ET

City: Toronto, Ontario

Event URL: www.bloomburton.com/conference

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Date: May 18, 2022

Presentation time: 11:30 am ET

City: New York, New York

Event URL: https://www.rbccm.com/en/about-us/conferences.page

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Later in May, DRI will also be participating in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York. The date and time of DRI's presentation has not yet been determined.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust provides unitholders with differentiated exposure to the anticipated growth in the global pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets. Our business model is focused on managing and growing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties with the aim to deliver attractive growth in cash royalty receipts over the long term. DRI Healthcare Trust is an unincorporated open-ended trust governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, externally managed by its manager, DRI Capital Inc. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U".

For further information: Stewart Busbridge, Chief Operating Officer; David Levine, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 324-5738, [email protected]