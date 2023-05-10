DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

May 10, 2023, 13:00 ET
TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") today announced that the Trust intends to participate in the following investor conferences in spring 2023:
RBC Global Healthcare Conference
Date: May 17, 2023
Presentation time: 2:30 pm ET
City: New York, New York
UBS Spring Biotech Conference
Date: May 23, 2023
Investor 1x1 meetings only
City: New York, New York
Scotiabank Health and Wellness Conference
Date: May 31, 2023
Presentation time: TBD
City: Toronto, Ontario
DRI Healthcare Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc. ("DRI Capital"), the pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization with a more than 30-year history of accelerating innovation by providing capital to inventors, academic institutions and biopharma companies. Since its founding in 1989, DRI Capital has deployed more than US$2.5 billion, acquiring more than 70 royalties on 40-plus drugs, including Eylea, Spinraza, Zytiga, Remicade, Keytruda and Stelara. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
For further information: Dave Levine, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 324-5738, [email protected]
