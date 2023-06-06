MONTREAL, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Earlier this year, Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group, invited more than 400 young people to the Dream the Impossible event to be held on June 19 and 20 at TOHU. "I'm very excited about talking with young people and hearing what they have to say," said Cormier. "Our goal is to give their voices and ideas a springboard to make things happen, get their projects off the ground and help them solve problems that matter to them."

Programming at a glance

The event will focus on priority themes and issues that were chosen by young people, including the environment, employment, education, finance and the economy. It will include a mix of hands-on conferences, workshops, brainstorming sessions and co-creation activities. The high point of the event will be an opportunity for young people to share their ideas and solutions with allies and influential leaders.

Jérôme Dupras, Karman Kong, Jean-Martin Fortier, Liz Plank, and 2Fik are some of the inspiring people who will be guiding and supporting participants throughout the 2-day event. They'll share their experiences, stories and journeys to fuel ideas and discussions, and help young people make their voices heard.

Online event: Registration is open until June 16

Registration for the in-person event is now closed, but young people have until June 16 to go to www.dreamtheimpossible.ca to sign up for the online event. They'll have special access to the conferences and will also be able to interact with other participants and speakers at workshops. We're doing everything we can to help young people from all over make their voices heard and Dream the Impossible.

An initiative that wouldn't be possible without the support of partners

Desjardins wouldn't be able to offer this exceptional experience to over 400 young people without the support of dedicated partners. "I'm really grateful for the commitment Bell, Google, Hydro-Québec and KPMG are making to help young people succeed. By teaming up with Dream the Impossible, they're helping young people make the impossible happen by giving them an opportunity to brainstorm and develop winning solutions," said Cormier.

"Bell is delighted to support Dream the Impossible, enabling today's youth to create positive change. I applaud the Desjardins Group's initiative and am proud that the Bell team can contribute to this event that will help create a better world and a prosperous future for our youth. » - Mirko Bibic, President and CEO, Bell

"Google Canada shares Desjardins' vision for building a brighter future for youth. We are honoured to join the conversation during Dream the Impossible to empower Canadian youth with digital skills that they can harness for their future careers." - Ana Tomas, Google Canada's Marketing Lead for Small Medium Business and Grow with Google

"For Hydro-Québec, Desjardins' "Dream the Impossible" event represents a unique opportunity to hear young people out, to talk with them and share ideas in an inspiring context. This is a valuable and important conversation, because young people can make all the difference as we begin our transition to a low-carbon economy. They are vectors of change, and with their involvement, together we can build a sustainable future." - Julie Boucher, Vice President – Sustainable Development, Community Relations and Communications, Hydro-Québec

"Kudos to Desjardins for its commitment to this bold and promising initiative that will have a huge impact on our future leaders. KPMG is proud to join the event's major partners and actively participate in discussions that will inspire the next generation to build a better tomorrow that meets our collective goals."

Benoit Lacoste Bienvenue, Managing Partner at KPMG in Quebec

