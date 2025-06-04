Draup Launches Etter: The Agentic AI Platform to Build AI-Ready Teams

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Draup, a global leader in enterprise talent intelligence, introduces Etter.ai — a next-gen workflow automation platform empowering HR and talent leaders to drive AI transformation across the enterprise.

With AI reshaping work across business functions, enterprises face growing pressure to reimagine roles, evolve skills, and future-proof their talent strategies with human-machine synergies. Etter helps organizations do exactly that, with an automated, collaborative, and explainable platform that enables them to:

Understand how AI will reshape tasks, roles, and workloads

Quantify potential time-savings, productivity gains, and risks

Identify emerging skill needs and adjacent roles for mobility

Optimize job descriptions for the AI era

Build future-ready teams and transformation roadmaps

"AI is reshaping the very foundations of work—starting with workforce skills. For enterprises, the real challenge is determining which aspects of job roles to automate, which to augment, where to upskill, and which technologies to deploy. Etter resolves this ambiguity by delivering actionable clarity through workflow-driven intelligence."

— Vijay Swaminathan, CEO, Draup

Draup is already trusted by over 270 leading enterprises, including 5 of the Fortune 10 companies to guide critical workforce transformation decisions. Built on Draup's multi-dimensional labor and market data spanning 1.5M+ companies, 850M+ professionals, 12K+ skills, 4M+ career paths and more, Etter delivers unmatched visibility into how AI will impact every stage of the workforce planning lifecycle with granular skill and task-level insights.

"Every business leader is trying to understand how AI will transform its workforce, and this means jobs, roles, skills, and systems. Etter from Draup is one of the most advanced, groundbreaking tools I've seen, to help leaders, managers, and HR professionals quickly understand how to redesign jobs to leverage AI.

— Josh Bersin, Founder and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company.

With a collaborative, human-in-the-loop design, Etter brings clarity and control to one of the most complex transitions enterprises face today. Whether you're planning for AI disruption, redesigning roles, or preparing your teams for the future—Etter is your strategy execution engine.

About Draup:

Draup is a leading Talent Strategy Platform that delivers multi-dimensional global labor and market data to drive enterprises' Workforce Planning, Recruitment & Transformative Skills Architecture initiatives. Draup supports HR Leaders in optimizing their workforce strategies by helping them address evolving workforce needs, assess global talent & peer group landscape, and design career paths for long-term success. With real-time access to granular data and personalized insights, Draup empowers customers with actionable intelligence & recommendations to strengthen their talent strategies.

