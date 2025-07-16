Draup Launches Curie: The Agentic AI Built for Enterprise HR Teams

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Draup, the leader in enterprise talent intelligence, today announced the launch of Curie: a purpose-built agentic AI product that radically redefines how HR leaders turn complex labor and market data into strategic decisions.

As enterprises navigate global talent shortages, rapid skill evolution, and rising pressure to future-proof their workforce, Curie steps in to close the gap between data overload and actionable talent decisions.

"Curie is a GenAI Assistant purpose-built to combine Draup's powerful labor market data with the simplicity of natural conversation. From workforce planning and talent acquisition to skills architecture, Curie delivers instant, actionable insights that previously took weeks to generate. As a strategic digital twin, Curie empowers HR to shape the future of work with unprecedented speed and clarity. One of the most rewarding moments was when a senior HR leader shared that they used Curie to create a comprehensive white paper on location strategy for their CHRO—in under two hours."

— Vijay Swaminathan, CEO & Co-Founder, Draup

Built on one of the world's richest labor and market datasets spanning 1.5 million companies, 18,000 skills, 850 million professionals, and 4 million career paths, Curie makes workforce planning radically faster, smarter, and easier.

Talent teams can use Curie to explore emerging skills across domains like AI and cybersecurity, assess the best global locations to hire specific talent, and identify redundant roles. They can also evaluate reskilling paths for impacted employees, compare compensation benchmarks across geographies, and understand how to evolve their talent architecture to align with business transformation.

A New Kind of AI for HR: Agentic, Not Just Assistive

Unlike conventional AI assistants, Curie is agentic. It is designed to take initiative, understand context, and navigate vast, interconnected data to deliver decision-ready insights.

"Most business and HR leaders recognize the critical role of workforce planning in enabling business performance. Yet, organizations often struggle to execute it effectively. Curie by Draup is one of the most promising solutions for closing this gap — unlocking the power of agentic AI and labor market data for faster, more informed talent decisions that drive business results."

— Brian Heger, Founder of Talent Edge Weekly

Curie allows users to:

Uncover skill gaps, forecast demand, and align workforce transformation

Identify emerging roles, design reskilling paths, and stay ahead of talent shifts

Benchmark compensation trends, identify strategic whitespace, and model location strategies

And more

Ready to Meet Curie:

Book a demo to experience how Draup's agentic AI can reshape the way enterprises make decisions.

About Draup

Draup is a Talent Strategy Platform that equips HR leaders with real-time labor and market data to power workforce planning, recruitment, and skills transformation. By offering deep insights into global talent, peer benchmarks, and career pathing, Draup helps organizations design future-ready workforce strategies with precision and confidence.

