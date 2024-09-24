AHI teamed up with Strings From Paris to deliver crowd-moving finale of K'naan's iconic "Wavin' Flag."

SOCAN announces special celebrations for 100-year anniversary in 2025.

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - On the eve of their centennial, a who's who of the Canadian music industry gathered tonight at HISTORY in Toronto to honour Canada's most successful songwriters, composers, and music publishers at the 34th SOCAN Awards, the country's largest celebration dedicated to creators of music.

Drake continues to dominate being named SOCAN Songwriter of the Year – Performer and took home four additional SOCAN Rap Music Awards for "Jimmy Cooks," "Rich Flex," and "Spin Bout U," with 21 Savage and "Wait For U," with Future and Tems.

34th SOCAN Awards celebrates Canadian music creators and publishers. L-R Jennifer Brown, SOCAN CEO, National Achievement Award winners, Arkells, Cultural Impact Award winner, K’naan. (CNW Group/SOCAN) SOCAN Cultural Impact Award winner, K’naan honoured at the 34th SOCAN Awards with tribute performance of "Wavin’ Flag," featuring AHI and Strings From Paris.

Canadian songwriter, poet, and activist K'naan was presented with the SOCAN Cultural Impact Award for his anthemic "Wavin' Flag." The audience joined in for an inspirational finale to a magnificent night featuring a soulful performance of the hit by AHI with Strings From Paris. Strings From Paris also opened the show with a captivating medley featuring winning songs and cues being honoured during the evening, including "Jimmy Cooks," "Die For You," "Whitney," "Blame Brett," and theme music from "Mayor of Kingstown," "The Rookie" and "Murdoch Mysteries."

Hosted by Amanda Parris of CBC and TV host Tyrone Edwards, the gala also featured unforgettable performances including Jade Eagleson & Noeline Hofmann performing country hits "Purple Gas" and "Rodeo Queen." LU KALA wowed the crowd with a medley including global smash "Pretty Girl Era," emerging rapper Skip Waiters performed "Last Words," and winner of the Vince Fontaine Indigenous Song Award, Sebastian Gaskin performed his hit song "Medicine."

Arkells were celebrated with the SOCAN National Achievement Award for the tremendous success and impact they have made in Canada, while Tobias Jesso Jr. took home the SOCAN International Achievement Award, alongside a Dance Music Award for "Houdini" and an R&B Music Award for "Always." Evan Blair's global hit "Boyfriend" won International Song, while The Weeknd also secured three SOCAN awards for "Sacrifice," "Out of Time" and "Die For You (Remix)."

"The SOCAN Awards continue to be a testament to the power of Canadian storytelling, and we are proud to recognize the brilliance of this community," said SOCAN CEO Jennifer Brown. "Congratulations to all the winners for pushing the boundaries of music creation. Every songwriter, composer and music publisher honoured has inspired the world with their effort and dedication to their craft."

The evening also saw Keith Power take home his sixth SOCAN Screen Composer of the Year Award, and brothers Brian and Caleb Chan earn the SOCAN Breakout Composer Award, while the team of James Chapple, Graeme Cornies, David Kelly, and Brian Pickett secured four SOCAN awards including Most Streamed Production.

The Breakout Songwriter Award was awarded to Lauren Spencer Smith who also took home the Viral Song Award for "Fingers Crossed." The Viral Song Award was also presented to PartyNextDoor, while deadmau5 won the Dance Music Award.

The Jan V. Matejcek New Classical Music Award went to Dinuk Wijeratne, and the Hagood Hardy Award for excellence in global music went to producer, musician and songwriter Ikky.

Fallsview Casino received the prestigious SOCAN Licensed To Play Award for their commitment to providing a platform for both renowned and emerging artists, and their diligent adherence to legal and ethical music licensing.

SOCAN Achievement Award winners receive "The SOCAN" – the world's first and only music industry trophy that is also a musical instrument, incorporating five custom bronze crotales, tuned this year with notes from "Wavin' Flag" by K'naan.

For a complete list of 2024 SOCAN Award winners visit: www.socanawards.com

Sponsors of the 2024 SOCAN Awards are Gowling WLG, and Long & McQuade. Official charity partners: SOCAN Foundation and the Unison Benevolent Fund.

