BEACONSFIELD, QC, June 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Mayor of Beaconsfield, Georges Bourelle and the members of City Council officially reaffirm the importance of the city's bilingual status for the community of Beaconsfield as a pledge for multiculturalism, inclusion, tolerance and comprehension in a generous society.

By adopting a resolution to that effect at last night's Council meeting, the mayor and the elected officials of City Council confirm this fact in the light of Draft Bill 96 proposed by the Québec government to preserve the French language.

"For us, this resolution conveys an important message that reflects the spirit of our community. The English and French language have both forged our society and continue to unite our community in a social environment that is inclusive, tolerant and generous, open and multicultural," states Mayor Georges Bourelle.

The City's bilingual status was already confirmed, even prior to Draft Bill 96, since the most recent census conducted by Statistics Canada showed that more than 55% of Beaconsfield's population identified English as their native language.

Draft Bill 96 allows municipalities to maintain their current bilingual status, even if less than 50% of the population are native English speakers, provided that the City Council adopts a new resolution in that sense.

