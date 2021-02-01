Dr. Sheetal Sapra Joins MedSpa Partners

- MSP Expands to Ten Locations with the Acquisition of One of Canada's Most Successful Clinics -

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Dr. Sheetal Sapra and the team at ICLS Dermatology, the SkinSpa, and The Centre for Clinical Trials to its top-tier Canadian medical aesthetics platform. Dr. Sapra, Dr. Julie Khanna, and Clinic Director Karen Rosbrook have assembled a team of some of the most talented, passionate, and inspirational professionals in the field of aesthetic medicine together under one roof. Over the past 25 years, they have become recognized throughout the industry as building one of the most successful practices in Canada by combining world-class patient experiences with disciplined business techniques.

Speaking on his reasons for joining MSP, Dr. Sheetal Sapra said, "I am proud of the practice that we have built over the last 25 years. We have built a team of nearly 50 people dedicated to providing the best possible patient care every day. But even with all our successes, there remains so much opportunity, and partnering with MSP brings us the breadth of business support we need to complement the clinic team to make our vision a reality."

Karen Rosbrook, Clinic Director, shared her perspective on the partnership. "At ICLS Dermatology, the SkinSpa, and The Centre for Clinical Trials, we consider ourselves a family and we treat our patients as an extension of that family. It is exciting to see that this is completely aligned with the MSP philosophy, and I look forward to working with MSP to create more opportunities for developing and supporting our team."

MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone shared, "Welcoming Dr. Sapra and the team to the MSP family is especially meaningful for me. It was meeting Dr. Sapra three years ago and first learning about the opportunity to consolidate, support, and grow Canada's most successful and storied aesthetic medicine clinics that sparked the idea that would become MedSpa Partners. In many ways I have considered Dr. Sapra a partner in this journey from the start, so I am thrilled to make it official today."

Dominic continued, "In addition to this being a significant addition to MSP, it's also one that feels natural. We share their vision and desire to help patients feel their best every single day by combining the best medical care with Michelin-star patient experience. I and the rest of the MSP team look forward to working with Dr. Sapra and his team to continue to elevate the standard of aesthetic medicine in Canada."

