Dr. Sarah Kennea Joins MedSpa Partners

Acquisition of Whistler Medical Aesthetics Represents MSP's 11th British Columbia Location

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Dr. Sarah Kennea and her team at Whistler Medical Aesthetics to its top-tier North American medical aesthetics platform. Founded by Dr. Sarah and Paul Kennea, Whistler Medical Aesthetics is the premier med spa in the Whistler Blackcomb region, the world-renowned high-end vacation destination located a short drive north of Vancouver, BC.

Dr. Kennea's exceptional approach to medical aesthetics and patient care has been shaped by an incredibly diverse professional background, including undergraduate studies in Immunology, serving as an officer in the UK's Royal Army Medical Corps, and achieving a Diploma in Forensic Medical Science. Since settling in Whistler, Dr. Kennea has combined this experience with the inspiring natural beauty of the mountain setting to become a leading practitioner and educator in the modern field of creating subtle, natural outcomes for her patients. Her skill has been recognized by Allergan, which selected Dr. Kennea to be one of only seven Canadian physicians on their MD Codes faculty, working directly with renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Mauricio de Maio.

Speaking on their decision to join MedSpa Partners, the Kenneas shared, "Whistler is a place unlike any other, and to honour that we designed Whistler Medical Aesthetics to be a clinic experience unlike any other. We believe that medical aesthetics should be accessible, holistic, and natural – as much about how our patients feel as how they look. MedSpa Partners was the clear choice of partner for us because they consistently showed that they understand and respect what makes us unique, and have the proven track record of helping to grow more leading clinic brands than any other platform in the industry."

Dominic Mazzone, CEO of MedSpa Partners, stated, "We're so pleased to welcome the Kenneas and the entire team at Whistler Medical Aesthetics to MSP. In so many ways, Whistler Medical Aesthetics is the epitome of an MSP partner clinic. Dr. Kennea, Paul, and their team have built such a wonderfully unique practice, perfectly attuned to the unique needs of the patients in their region. We are fundamentally aligned that the best medical aesthetics patient experience comes from this bespoke approach, which is why MSP is not creating a one-size-fits-all brand. Instead, we celebrate and support everything that makes our partner clinics distinct."

