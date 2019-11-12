Dr. Rob Annan to Lead Genome Canada

OTTAWA, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Board of Directors of Genome Canada, Chair of the Board Dr. Elizabeth Douville announced today the appointment of Dr. Rob Annan as the organization's new President and CEO, starting January 1, 2020.

For 20 years, Genome Canada has worked to advance research that helps us understand the living world in unprecedented detail and in ways that support our health, our environment, and our economy. The organization – together with a network of six Genome Centres across the country – has made Canada a leader in the application of biosciences in sectors as diverse as health, forestry, fisheries, agriculture and energy.

"Dr. Annan's leadership comes at an important time in the evolution of advanced biosciences. The pace of change is so astonishing – in gene-editing, synthetic biology, big data and artificial intelligence – that as an organization, we really have a responsibility to evolve. I am confident that Dr. Annan's ability to transform his passion for research into purpose will be at the core of how we shape the next chapter of this cutting-edge science," said Dr. Douville. She added that Dr. Annan's appointment follows a robust national and international executive search led by a special sub-committee of the Board.

Dr. Annan brings to his new position strong academic qualifications, extensive leadership experience and a track record of success in Canadian science and innovation policy. Having joined Genome Canada in 2017 as Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications, he has made key contributions in driving strategy focused on promoting the unique value of genomics to major stakeholders. Prior to this role, Dr. Annan spent seven years at Mitacs as Chief Research Officer, where he helped build a Canadian success story in the development and delivery of policy-driven innovation programs.

"This is an exceptionally exciting time for genomics and related sciences, fast-moving fields that will impact our lives in ways that are staggering to imagine," said Dr. Annan. "Genome Canada has an essential role to play in shaping that impact to benefit Canadians' health, environment and economic well-being. Working with an incredible network of Genome Centres and other partners, I am honoured to lead Genome Canada into its next chapter, supporting the next generation of researchers and companies ready to tackle today's biggest questions."

Genome Canada wishes to thank Mr. Marc LePage for his service as President and CEO since 2016 and the very best in his retirement. Mr. LePage was one of the pioneers behind the founding of Genome Canada in 2000, having served as President and CEO of both Genome Canada and Génome Québec.

