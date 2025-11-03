DR. PHONE FIX SELECTED BY THE ALBERTA MOTOR ASSOCIATION ("AMA") AS EXCLUSIVE CELL PHONE REPAIR PARTNER FOR ITS ONE MILLION MEMBERS

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Repairing broken cell phones and other personal electronics will be easier to afford for over a Million Albertans --thanks to a new partnership between Dr. Phone Fix and the Alberta Motor Association (AMA). AMA members will be eligible for special discounts on phone repairs and accessories when they visit any Dr. Phone Fix location in Alberta.

Dr. Phone Fix founder and CEO Piyush Sawhney says, "We are proud to be a partner with AMA. We share a common goal of giving customers exceptional service and premium products. This collaboration allows us to extend exclusive value to AMA's members while reinforcing Dr. Phone Fix's commitment to quality repairs and premium accessories."

AMA's Director of membership, Jonas Haurdahl says, "AMA members count on us to help make their lives easier and more affordable--and our new partnership with Dr. Phone Fix will do both." Haurdhal goes on to explain that Dr. Phone Fix's province-wide network of twenty-two locations will make it easier for AMA members to quickly and reliably get the help they need when their phone needs a little TLC.

About Dr. Phone Fix

Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation (TSXV: DPF.V) ("Dr. Phone Fix" or the "Company") is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DPF". It is a multiple-award-winning, eco-friendly, customer-centric growth leader in Canada's cell-phone and electronics repair industry. Founded in 2019, Dr. Phone Fix operates a nationwide network of 35 corporately owned cell phone and electronics repair stores across four Canadian provinces. In addition to its repair services, Dr. Phone Fix sells certified pre-owned devices and a wide selection of accessories. Dr. Phone Fix has well-established networks to acquire and resell a wide variety of used and refurbished electronic devices from certified vendors. Dr. Phone Fix was recently named to the Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2025 list.

