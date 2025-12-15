DR. PHONE FIX WINS ITS THIRD CONSECUTIVE PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD PRESENTED BY STEVIE® INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation (TSXV: DPF) ("Dr. Phone Fix" or the "Company"), one of Canada's fastest-growing consumer electronics repair and resale platforms, today announced that it has been voted a 2025 People's Choice winner for Favourite Company, its third consecutive win. This continued recognition reinforces the Company's expanding national brand presence, strong customer loyalty, and its strategic positioning within the high-growth device repair and circular-electronics market.

The award highlights the increasing strength of Dr. Phone Fix's operating model, which is underpinned by a network of corporately owned locations, recurring customer demand, and attractive unit-level economics. The Company continues to execute on its roll-up strategy and national expansion plan, further reinforcing its reputation as a category leader in a fragmented industry.

Dr. Phone Fix won its 2025 award in the category for top Electronics Company. TELUS won in the Consumer Products and Services category. The winners were celebrated at the 22nd IBA awards gala in Lisbon, Portugal.

More than 177,000 votes were cast in this year's edition of the People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Companies, providing a large-scale validation of customer trust and market resonance across global entrants.

"Winning a People's Choice Award three years in a row is a high honour and demonstrates our commitment to quality repairs and outstanding customer service," said Piyush Sawhney, Founder and CEO of Dr. Phone Fix. "We have received nearly 31,000 verified online positive Google reviews and a 4.9 Google rating, underscoring the Company's consistent performance and its strong customer-driven reputation."

More than 3,800 nominations were submitted to this year's Stevie® International Business Awards by businesses and organizations in 78 nations and territories, for consideration in a wide range of categories including New Product or Service of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Management Team of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year and Executive of the Year, among others.

"The winners of the People's Choice Stevie Awards were able to activate and motivate their customers, employees, social media followers and others to vote for them, and that is a testament to the healthy ties they have to those audiences," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.

About Dr. Phone Fix

Dr. Phone Fix is an award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and certified pre-owned device industry. Founded in 2019, the Company now operates 41 corporately owned retail locations nationwide, delivering fast, reliable, and environmentally conscious repair services alongside a curated selection of certified pre-owned devices and premium accessories. Dr. Phone Fix maintains strong partnerships with OEMs and certified suppliers, ensuring consistently high-quality standards across its national footprint. With a mission rooted in sustainability, transparency, and exceptional customer service, Dr. Phone Fix continues to set the benchmark for device care and resale in Canada.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. Cautionary Statement Regarding

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward looking information includes but is not limited to the Company's successful growth and acceleration into Atlantic Canada and the successful execution of the Company's M&A growth strategy. Although the Company believes that, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the future plans of the Company may differ from those that currently are contemplated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

For further information: Piyush Sawhney, CEO and Director, Phone: (780) 996-5464, Email: [email protected]