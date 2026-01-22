DR. PHONE FIX ACCELERATES NATIONAL EXPANSION, GROWS STORE COUNT TO 44 AND DELIVERS STRONG SAME-STORE PERFORMANCE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation (TSXV: DPF) ("Dr. Phone Fix" or the "Company"), one of Canada's fastest-growing consumer electronics repair and resale platforms, today provided a corporate update highlighting significant expansion momentum and continued operational performance across its retail network.

Over the final 44 days of 2025, Dr. Phone Fix increased its store count from 35 to 44 locations, representing a 26% expansion of the Company over a short period of time. This growth was driven by a combination of the following initiatives:

Six (6) locations were added through the previously announced acquisition of the assets of Geebo Device Repair Inc., in Atlantic Canada; and

Three (3) additional stores were added to the Company's store network, including:

One (1) in Alberta;



One (1) in Nova Scotia; and



One (1) in Ontario

In parallel with this expansion, the Company continued to demonstrate improving store-level economics. From October to December 2025, the average annualized revenue across the Company's original 35 stores increased from approximately $320,000 per store to ~$350,000 per store, reflecting stronger execution, improved operational processes, and growing brand recognition. This same-store performance improvement highlights Dr. Phone Fix's ability to scale while enhancing productivity and unit economics.

"This update reflects the strength of our operating model," said Piyush Sawhney, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Phone Fix. "We are expanding rapidly while simultaneously improving performance at the store level. That combination is exactly what we believe will drive long-term shareholder value."

Growth Strategy Outlook

Dr. Phone Fix's growth strategy is focused on two complementary pillars:

1. Operational Excellence at the Store Level

The Company remains focused on driving both top-line revenue growth and bottom-line margin expansion at each location through disciplined cost controls, standardized processes, supplier scale benefits, and continued investments in training and systems.

2. Aggressive, Disciplined Expansion

Dr. Phone Fix intends to continue expanding its national footprint through a balanced approach of:

Strategic acquisitions of independent and regional repair chains; and

Organic openings in high-traffic, high-demand markets

Building on its recent momentum, Dr. Phone Fix continues to evaluate a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities alongside active site development, with a strategic objective of scaling its corporately owned store network toward approximately 70 locations over the next 12 months.

"We believe the market opportunity remains highly fragmented and under-consolidated," added Mr. Sawhney. "Our proven ability to integrate acquisitions, improve store-level performance, and scale profitably gives us confidence in our path forward."

Dr. Phone Fix continues to benefit from strong consumer demand driven by rising device replacement costs, increased reliance on mobile technology, and a growing focus on repair and sustainability over replacement.

About Dr. Phone Fix

Dr. Phone Fix is an award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and certified pre-owned device industry. Founded in 2019, the Company now operates 44 corporately owned retail locations nationwide, delivering fast, reliable, and environmentally conscious repair services alongside a curated selection of certified pre-owned devices and premium accessories. Dr. Phone Fix maintains strong partnerships with OEMs and certified suppliers, ensuring consistently high-quality standards across its national footprint. With a mission rooted in sustainability, transparency, and exceptional customer service, Dr. Phone Fix continues to set the benchmark for device care and resale in Canada.

www.docphonefix.com.

