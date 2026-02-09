DR. PHONE FIX REPORTS PRELIMINARY FULL-YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation (TSXV: DPF) ("Dr. Phone Fix" or the "Company"), one of Canada's fastest-growing consumer electronics repair and resale platforms, is pleased to provide a financial update for the year ended December 31, 2025. While the Company will provide audited results for the year ended December 31, 2025 when available, unaudited preliminary results indicate the following:

Revenue for 2025 is expected to be approximately $12.1 million, compared to $10.2 million in 2024, representing year-over-year growth of over 19%.

Gross profit for 2025 is expected to be approximately $6.0 million, compared to $5.4 million in 2024, with gross margins remaining in the high 40% range, reflecting continued pricing discipline and operational execution.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is expected to be approximately $0.6 million, compared to $187,082 in 2024, representing a material year-over-year improvement driven by operating leverage and improved store-level performance.

The above expectations are based on the Company's 35-store operating base during 2025. As previously disclosed in the Company's press release dated January 22, 2026, the Company exited 2025 with unaudited average annualized run-rate revenue per store of approximately $350,000, reflecting continued improvement in store-level productivity across the legacy network. As newly acquired and recently opened locations mature, management expects further operating leverage and margin expansion across the national platform.

"Our performance in 2025 was driven primarily by continued improvement across our legacy store base, supported by disciplined cost controls, pricing optimization, and a strong focus on execution at the store level," said Piyush Sawhney, Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Phone Fix. "During the year, we observed consistent customer demand across our existing store network, which allowed management to prioritize operational efficiency, and store-level performance.

"As we enter 2026, we are operating with a larger national footprint, improving unit economics, and increasing scale," continued Mr. Sawhney. "Our growth strategy remains balanced between organic expansion and disciplined acquisitions, supported by a robust pipeline of potential targets, which we expect to execute on throughout the year as we work toward our objective of reaching approximately 70 stores by the end of 2026. Importantly, the improvements achieved in 2025 reflect structural enhancements to our operating model rather than one-time initiatives, positioning the Company for continued margin expansion as scale increases."

Investor Relations Agreement with Apollo Shareholder Relations

With the Company reaching a new level of scale, profitability, and national footprint, management has elected to proactively enhance its investor communications to ensure the market fully understands the Company's evolving fundamentals.

Accordingly, Dr. Phone Fix is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing and investor communications agreement with Apollo Shareholder Relations Ltd. (dba Edge Investments) ("Apollo"), dated January 23, 2026 (the "Agreement"). Under the Agreement, Apollo will provide digital investor relations and communications services to the Company, designed to increase investor awareness and understanding of the Company and its business.

The Agreement has an initial term of three (3) months (the "Initial Term"), with an option for the Company, to extend the term of the Agreement for an additional three (3) months. In consideration for its services, the Company will pay Apollo a cash fee of $2,500 per month over the Initial Term and $2,500 for each successive month during the term of the Agreement.

Apollo was co-founded and is owned by Kevan Matheson, Chase Kazakoff and Jazz Chodak, and Apollo operates as an arm's length service provider to the Company. To the best of the Company's knowledge, Apollo does not have any equity interest in the securities of the Company, or a right to acquire such an interest. Apollo's offices are located at 1395 Bear Mountain Parkway, Langford, British Columbia V9B 0E1.

About Dr. Phone Fix

Dr. Phone Fix is a national, award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and certified pre-owned device industry. Founded in 2019, the Company now operates 44 retail locations nationwide through a standardized and scalable operating platform designed to support consistent execution across multiple markets, delivering fast, reliable, and environmentally conscious repair services alongside a curated selection of certified pre-owned devices and premium accessories. Dr. Phone Fix maintains strong partnerships with OEMs and certified suppliers, ensuring consistently high-quality standards across its national footprint. With a focus on responsible device lifecycle management, customer service, and operational discipline, Dr. Phone Fix continues to set the benchmark for device care and resale in Canada.

About Apollo Shareholder Relations

Apollo is a full-service investor communications agency with a specific focus on the modern investor. From traditional phone line management to Reddit and everywhere in between, Apollo prides itself on being digitally fluent and community-minded, with an understanding that the communications landscape has dramatically changed in the age of social media and online forums. With expertise in capital markets advisory, branding, and infrastructure support, Apollo is committed to telling stories in a way that resonates with the people that companies want to reach. To learn more about Apollo, please visit https://apollorelations.com.

www.docphonefix.com.

