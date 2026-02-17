DR. PHONE FIX RECOGNIZED AS A DOUBLE GOLD WINNER IN THE 2026 STEVIE® AWARDS FOR SALES EXCELLENCE

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation (TSXV: DPF) ("Dr. Phone Fix" or the "Company"), one of Canada's fastest-growing consumer electronics repair and resale platforms, is pleased to announce that it has been chosen a Double Gold Winner in the 20th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, one of the world's leading business awards programs recognizing excellence in sales execution and customer performance.

Dr. Phone Fix named:

Gold - 2026 Sales Distinction of the Year - Computer Services

Gold - 2026 Sales Distinction of the Year - Telecommunications

More than 2,100 nominations across over 100 categories were evaluated by international judging panels. Winners will be formally recognized at the awards ceremony held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York's Times Square on March 5, 2026.

Reinforcing Operational Excellence at Scale

The recognition highlights Dr. Phone Fix's disciplined, standardized operating model and its consistent execution across a growing national footprint. The Company has built a centralized platform focused on:

Structured sales processes and customer retention programs

Standardized training and performance tracking across locations

High customer satisfaction in an essential, non-discretionary service category

Operational systems designed to support continued store expansion and acquisitions

"This recognition reflects the strength of our operating platform and the culture we've built across our organization," said Piyush Sawhney, Founder & CEO of Dr. Phone Fix. "As we continue to scale nationally, maintaining consistency in sales execution and customer service is critical. These awards validate that our model is working, and that it is scalable."

Supporting Long-Term Growth Strategy

Dr. Phone Fix operates in a highly fragmented Canadian device repair and protection market, where consistent execution and brand trust are key competitive advantages. The Company believes that national brand recognition, standardized processes, and operational discipline position it to continue expanding both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

The Stevie® Awards recognize organizations globally for excellence in sales, customer service, and business performance across multiple industries. A full list of 2026 award winners is available at: https://Sales.StevieAwards.com.

About the Stevie® Awards

The Stevie® Awards administer nine business awards programs, including the International Business Awards® and the American Business Awards®, recognizing organizations worldwide.

About Dr. Phone Fix

Dr. Phone Fix is an award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and certified pre-owned device industry. Founded in 2019, the Company now operates 44 corporately owned retail locations nationwide, delivering fast, reliable, and environmentally conscious repair services alongside a curated selection of certified pre-owned devices and premium accessories. Dr. Phone Fix maintains strong partnerships with OEMs and certified suppliers, ensuring consistently high-quality standards across its national footprint. With a mission rooted in sustainability, transparency, and exceptional customer service, Dr. Phone Fix continues to set the benchmark for device care and resale in Canada.

