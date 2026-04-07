DR. PHONE FIX NAMED TO FINANCIAL TIMES LIST OF THE 'AMERICAS' FASTEST-GROWING COMPANIES' FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

EDMONTON, AB, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation (TSXV: DPF) ("Dr. Phone Fix" or the "Company"), one of Canada's fastest-growing consumer electronics repair and resale platforms, is pleased to announce that it has been named to the Financial Times list of The 'Americas' Fastest Growing Companies' 2026 for the second consecutive year.

The annual ranking, compiled by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista, recognizes the top 300 companies across North and South America based on revenue growth over the 2021 to 2024 period. Dr. Phone Fix ranked #143 overall and was one of only 43 Canadian companies included on the list.

This recognition reinforces Dr. Phone Fix's position as one of Canada's fastest-growing consumer electronics service platforms operating in a large and fragmented market. The Company has rapidly scaled its footprint to 44 corporately owned locations nationwide, with a continued focus on disciplined growth through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.

Over the measurement period, Dr. Phone Fix achieved an absolute growth rate of 171%, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.4%, reflecting the Company's revenue growth during that period.

The Financial Times recognition follows Dr. Phone Fix's inclusion in The Globe and Mail's Canada's Top Growth Companies ranking for three consecutive years, further underscoring the Company's sustained momentum and ability to scale both revenue and operations.

"Being recognized by the Financial Times for a second consecutive year is a strong validation of our business model and growth strategy," said Piyush Sawhney, Founder and CEO of Dr. Phone Fix. "We have built a scalable platform in a large and fragmented market, and we believe we are still in the early innings of our growth. Our focus remains on expanding our store network, strengthening industry partnerships, and continuing to drive same-store performance across our base."

Dr. Phone Fix's platform is built on a diversified, high-frequency revenue model across three core verticals:

Device repair services, driven by essential, non-discretionary demand

Certified pre-owned device sales, benefiting from value-conscious consumers

Accessories and ancillary products, supporting incremental revenue per customer

The Company's strong consumer brand is supported by 35,000+ online reviews and an average rating of approximately 4.9 stars, reflecting high customer satisfaction and repeat usage across its national footprint.

As Dr. Phone Fix continues to scale, management believes the combination of increasing store density, improving unit economics, and strategic partnerships is expected to support continued revenue growth and long-term shareholder value.

The full ranking can be viewed on the Financial Times website.

About Dr. Phone Fix

Dr. Phone Fix is an award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and certified pre-owned device industry. Founded in 2019, the Company now operates 44 corporately owned retail locations nationwide, delivering fast, reliable, and environmentally conscious repair services alongside a curated selection of certified pre-owned devices and premium accessories. Dr. Phone Fix maintains strong partnerships with OEMs and certified suppliers, ensuring consistently high-quality standards across its national footprint. With a mission rooted in sustainability, transparency, and exceptional customer service, Dr. Phone Fix continues to set the benchmark for device care and resale in Canada.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's intention to expand its national footprint; the Company's strategic objective of scaling its corporately owned store network toward approximately 70 locations over the next 12 months; statements regarding the Company's belief that it is in the early stages of its growth; management's expectation that increasing store density, improving unit economics, and strategic partnerships will position the Company to drive continued revenue growth and long-term shareholder value; and the Company's continued focus on organic expansion, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Although the Company believes that, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments, and other factors that have been considered appropriate, the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things: the competitive dynamics of the consumer electronics repair and resale market; the Company's ability to identify, complete, and integrate acquisitions on favorable terms; the Company's ability to maintain and develop OEM and supplier partnerships; consumer demand for device repair and certified pre-owned devices; the Company's access to capital required to fund its expansion plans; and the risk that the Company's future plans may differ materially from those currently contemplated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law. Readers are referred to the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ for a discussion of additional risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein.

SOURCE Dr. Phone Fix

For further information: Piyush Sawhney, CEO and Director, Phone: (780) 996-5464, Email: [email protected], www.docphonefix.com