DR. PHONE FIX REPORTS OVER 50% SAME-STORE GROWTH AND PRODUCTIVITY IMPROVEMENTS FOLLOWING GEEBO ACQUISITION

EDMONTON, AB, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation (TSXV: DPF) ("Dr. Phone Fix" or the "Company"), one of Canada's fastest-growing, award-winning consumer electronics repair and resale platforms, today is pleased to provide operational updates highlighting year-over-year growth across its store network and early productivity improvements following the integration of the recently acquired Geebo Device Repair Inc. ("Geebo") locations. While the Company will provide audited results for the year ended December 31, 2025 and for the year ended December 31, 2026, when available, unaudited preliminary results for both years are discussed in this press release to illustrate recent operating metrics.

Across the Company's original 35-store platform, Dr. Phone Fix generated same-store sales growth of over 50% year-over-year during the January - February period from 2025 to 2026. Same-store sales reflect revenue generated by stores that were operating during both comparison periods. Growth during the period was primarily driven by higher repair volumes, increasing store productivity, and the early contribution of insurance repair programs, which are beginning to add incremental repair traffic across the retail network.

The Company also reported encouraging early results from the integration of the Geebo acquisition, where Dr. Phone Fix has begun implementing its standardized operating procedures, technician training programs, and expanded retail service model.

During the January - February 2026 period, the Geebo operations generated over $175,000 in revenue, representing growth of approximately 12% compared to the same period in the prior year.

Operational improvements implemented following the Geebo acquisition have contributed to improved store productivity across the Geebo locations:

Revenue per employee increased 40% to over $22,000 per employee; and

Average repair throughout increased from approximately 3–4 repairs per day to approximately 7 repairs per day.

"These results demonstrate the strength of our operating model," said Piyush Sawhney, Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Phone Fix. "Our existing stores continue to generate organic growth, while the early progress we are seeing with Geebo highlights our ability to integrate independent repair operators and improve productivity through standardized processes and expanded service offerings."

Since the acquisition, Dr. Phone Fix has begun transitioning the Geebo locations from repair-focused service centers into a broader retail platform that includes device sales, accessory sales, OEM authorized repair services, and participation in insurance repair programs.

Key initiatives currently underway include:

Full rollout of insurance repair programs;

Expansion of OEM authorized repair services; and

Growth in device and accessory sales across the acquired stores.

Management expects these initiatives to further increase repair volumes and overall store productivity as integration progresses throughout 2026.

Dr. Phone Fix is an award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and certified pre-owned device industry. Founded in 2019, the Company now operates 44 corporately owned retail locations nationwide, delivering fast, reliable, and environmentally conscious repair services alongside a curated selection of certified pre-owned devices and premium accessories. Dr. Phone Fix maintains strong partnerships with OEMs and certified suppliers, ensuring consistently high-quality standards across its national footprint. With a mission rooted in sustainability, transparency, and exceptional customer service, Dr. Phone Fix continues to set the benchmark for device care and resale in Canada.

