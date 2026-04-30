DR. PHONE FIX REPORTS Q4 AND FY2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q4 Revenue Up 47% YoY; Strong Same-Store Growth and Strategic Expansion

Drive Continued Momentum

EDMONTON, AB, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation (TSXV: DPF) ("Dr. Phone Fix" or the "Company"), one of Canada's fastest-growing consumer electronics repair and resale platforms, is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and provide an update on recent corporate developments. The Company operates a network of 44 corporately owned stores across five Canadian provinces.

Financial Results Summary

(all dollar

amounts in

CAD 000's) Three

Months

Ended Dec

31, 2025 Three

Months

Ended Dec

31, 2024 Variance

(%) Twelve

Months

Ended Dec

31, 2025 Twelve

Months

Ended Dec

31, 2024 Variance (%) Revenue 3,835 2,601 +47 % 12,154 10,180 +19 % Gross Profit 1,347 1,322 +2 % 5,875 5,396 +9 % Gross Margin 35.1 % 50.8 % -15.7 % 48.3 % 53.0 % -4.7 % Operating Expenses (SG&A) 2,063 2,066 0 % 8,118 7,768 +5 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) (104) 259 nm 596 187 +219 % Cash 232 346 -33 % 232 346 -33 %

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measure towards the end of this document.

"2025 marked a transformational year for Dr. Phone Fix, highlighted by our successful public listing, strong revenue growth, and continued national expansion," said Piyush Sawhney, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Phone Fix.

"We expanded our footprint to 44 corporately owned stores, entered Atlantic Canada through the Geebo acquisition, and strengthened our capital structure through closing an oversubscribed financing. While reported profitability was impacted by one-time listing and transaction expenses, our underlying operating performance continued to improve, supported by strong same-store sales and disciplined cost management."

Mr. Sawhney continued, "While fourth quarter margins reflected a higher mix of certified pre-owned device sales, this shift is consistent with our strategy to drive higher revenue throughout and expand our market share. Looking ahead, our growth strategy remains focused on a balanced approach of new store openings and targeted acquisitions. With our national platform now established and infrastructure in place, we are focused on leveraging our growing scale, improving unit-level economics, and executing on a disciplined acquisition pipeline in a highly fragmented market."

Q4 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 47% to $3.84 million, compared to $2.60 million in Q4 2024, driven by strong seasonal demand, continued same-store sales growth, and increased certified pre-owned device sales, supported by higher volumes from insurance repair programs.

Gross profit increased 2% to $1.35 million. Gross margin of 35.1% reflected a higher mix of certified pre-owned device sales, which carry lower margins than repair services, as well as increased device volumes during the quarter.

Operating expenses (SG&A) were consistent year-over-year at $2.06 million, despite operating additional stores, including the integration of Geebo locations, and increased corporate activity associated with operating as a public company.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.10) million, compared to $0.26 million in Q4 2024. The quarter reflected strong revenue momentum, with short term profitability impacted by strategic capital investments in inventory for further future growth, new store expansion, and integration initiatives. These investments are aligned with the Company's growth strategy and are expected to support improved operating leverage and earnings performance as they mature.

Cash ended at $0.23 million, reflecting continued investment in working capital and network expansion, including inventory build to support certified pre-owned device demand, drive higher sales volumes, support expanding partnerships, and support the opening of new locations contributing to the current store count.

Full-Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 19% to $12.15 million, compared to $10.18 million in 2024, driven primarily by organic same-store sales growth across the Company's existing store base. Same-store sales growth is calculated by comparing revenues at locations that have been open for at least 12 months. Contributions from new store openings, acquisitions, and insurance programs were not material to the period, as these initiatives were implemented late in the fourth quarter and had limited operating time to impact results. These initiatives are expected to contribute more meaningfully in 2026.

Gross profit increased 9% to $5.88 million, compared to $5.40 million last year, with full-year gross margin of 48.3% reflecting increased contributions from certified pre-owned device sales, which carry lower margins than repair services, as well as an evolving product mix across the network.

Operating expenses (SG&A) increased 5% to $8.12 million, compared to $7.77 million in 2024, reflecting continued investment in infrastructure to support future growth, as well as public company costs. Excluding share-based compensation and listing-related expenses, operating expenses remained well controlled, demonstrating operating discipline as the Company scaled its platform.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 219% to $0.60 million, compared to $0.19 million in 2024, driven by higher revenue and gross profit. This improvement reflects continued progress in the Company's underlying operating model, despite increased operating expenses associated with expansion and public company costs.

Q4 2025 Accomplishments

Entered Atlantic Canada through the acquisition of Geebo Device Repair, a six-store chain in Nova Scotia, expanding Dr. Phone Fix's national footprint. Full details of the acquisition, including purchase price and consideration, were disclosed in the Company's news release dated December 1 st , 2025.

, 2025. Completed a $2.57 million non-brokered equity private placement in two tranches, with net proceeds to be used for acquisitions, store expansion, inventory investment, and general working capital purposes. Full details of the private placement, including pricing and securities issued, were disclosed in the Company's news releases dated November 17 th , 2025.

, 2025. Signed new store leases in Alberta and Ontario, supporting continued expansion into high-demand markets.

Continued to strengthen insurance and OEM partnerships, supporting increased certified pre-owned device volumes and procurement efficiencies across the network.

Subsequent to Quarter-End

Named to the Financial Times list of the "Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies" for the second consecutive year, underscoring the Company's sustained revenue growth and market leadership.

Reported over 50% year over year same-store sales growth across its original 35-store platform during the January - February 2026 period, driven by higher repair volumes, increased store productivity, and early contributions from insurance repair programs. Same-store sales growth is calculated by comparing revenues at locations that have been open for at least 12 months.

Announced participation in the Emerging Growth Conference (February 26, 2026), supporting ongoing investor outreach and capital markets engagement.

Recognized as a Double Gold Winner in the 2026 Stevie® Awards for Sales Excellence, reinforcing Dr. Phone Fix's leadership in customer service and sales execution.

Continued execution of store expansion strategy, including additional lease signings in key markets, with openings scheduled over the coming months.

Maintained strong inventory levels to support certified pre-owned device demand and growing insurance partner volumes across the network.

Advanced acquisition pipeline across multiple regions in Canada, consistent with the Company's strategy to consolidate a highly fragmented market.

Complete audited financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 have been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and are available on the Company's website at www.docphonefix.com.

About Dr. Phone Fix

Dr. Phone Fix is an award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and certified pre-owned device industry. Founded in 2019, the Company now operates 44 corporately owned retail locations nationwide, delivering fast, reliable, and environmentally conscious repair services alongside a curated selection of certified pre-owned devices and premium accessories. Dr. Phone Fix maintains strong partnerships with OEMs and certified suppliers, ensuring consistently high-quality standards across its national footprint. With a mission rooted in sustainability, transparency, and exceptional customer service, Dr. Phone Fix continues to set the benchmark for device care and resale in Canada.

www.docphonefix.com.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to analyze the Company's profitability based on the Company's principal business activities regardless of how these activities are financed, assets are depreciated and amortized, and results are taxed in various jurisdictions or subject to entity specific tax planning. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance.

Below is a reconciliation of net loss to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA:

(all dollar amounts in 000's) Three

Months

Ended Dec

31, 2025 Three

Months

Ended Dec

31, 2024 Twelve

Months

Ended Dec

31, 2025 Twelve

Months

Ended Dec

31, 2024 Net loss (1,215) (908) (5,210) (3,653) Add (subtract):







Interest expense 296 372 1,191 1,386 Income tax expense

(recovery) 67 (6) 61 (24) Depreciation 564 521 2,134 2,052 Share-based compensation - - 544 - Listing and Transaction expenses 151 - 1,753 - Fair value adjustments - (168) - (7) Government assistance income - (15) - (55) Interest included in operating income 33 (24) 122 - Marketing and travel costs for new stores - 41 - 41 Training costs for new stores - 26 - 26 Professional and other fees - 252 - 253 Other non-cash expenses - 168 - 168 Adjusted EBITDA (104) 259 596 187

Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, listing and transaction expenses, fair value adjustments, government assistance income, and other non-recurring or non-cash items as set out in the reconciliation table above. Adjusted EBITDA is compared to net loss, the closest comparable IFRS measure.

Interest expense is added back as it is related to financing decisions Income tax expense (recovery) is added back as it is reflective of taxation jurisdiction or entity-specific tax planning, not related to core operational performance. Depreciation and amortization, as they are non-cash charges and not indicative of operational performance. Share-based compensation, as it is a non-cash expense Extraordinary, unusual or infrequent items (including Listing and Transaction expenses) Items related to investing decisions, such as gain (loss) on disposal of assets Items that are not related to core operations and are not indicative of operational performance, including fair value adjustments, interest income, impairment losses and government assistance. Interest on lines of credit and other interest included in operating income.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "anticipate", "plan", "strategy", "objective" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's intention to expand its national footprint; expectations regarding contributions from new store openings, acquisitions, and insurance programs in 2026; expectations regarding improved operating leverage and earnings performance; and the Company's strategic objectives relating to store expansion and acquisitions. The forward-looking information is based on certain key assumptions, including: the availability of financing on acceptable terms; the Company's ability to identify, negotiate, and close acquisitions on favorable terms; successful integration of acquired businesses; general economic conditions and consumer spending patterns; competitive conditions in the markets in which the Company operates; the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and the Company's ability to maintain relationships with OEM and insurance partners. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable based on information available at the date hereof, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: failure to obtain necessary financing; inability to complete or integrate acquisitions; changes in consumer preferences or spending; increased competition; supply chain disruptions; loss of key personnel; regulatory changes; and general economic downturns. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

SOURCE Dr. Phone Fix

For further information: Piyush Sawhney, CEO and Director, Phone: (780) 996-5464, Email: [email protected]