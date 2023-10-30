TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Dr. Oetker officially launched THE BIG DOUGHNATION, a four-week campaign to benefit Food Banks Canada and those facing the challenge of food insecurity – and is encouraging Canadians to help reach a $150,000 target simply by purchasing any one of Dr. Oetker's delicious pizza or dessert products.

Through November 24th, fifty cents from the purchase of every Dr. Oetker pizza (e.g., Giuseppe, Casa Di Mama, or Ristorante) and desserts (e.g., Shirriff Lemon Pie Filling) will support Food Banks Canada. In addition, consumers can take part in THE BIG DOUGHNATION by entering to win a $2,500 donation benefiting a local food bank in their area. One selected food bank will be awarded per day for 20 days. Combined, through these initiatives, Dr. Oetker will provide $150,000 to support communities in their fight against hunger.

"Food insecurity is a pervasive problem that affects far too many individuals and families across this country," says Indresh Kohli, Executive Head of Marketing – Dr. Oetker. "As a local manufacturer, Dr. Oetker has a long history of supporting local communities across Canada. We are proud to help elevate the discussion about an important national issue and support the tremendous work of Food Banks Canada."

The campaign is very much in keeping with Dr. Oetker's vision of 'A Little Makes a Big Difference' and how little thoughtful moments of connection over food make a big difference to our happiness.

Food Banks Canada reports almost 1.5 million visits to Canada's food banks in March of 2022, a 15 per cent increase compared to March 2021, and a 35 per cent increase compared to March 2019. Overall, food bank visits have skyrocketed since 2019, with the highest year over-year increase in usage since the aftermath of the 2008 recession., and sadly one-in-three food bank users are children.

"With food bank usage at an all-time high, we sincerely thank Dr. Oetker for establishing The Big Doughnation campaign and all those supporting it," says Kirstin Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer of Food Banks Canada. "It is because of the generous support of individuals and companies like Dr. Oetker that food banks are able to stay stocked, ready, and strong and we can continue to work towards our vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry."

Because of the work of Food Banks Canada, more than 28 million pounds of food was received by the food bank network and more than $25 million was distributed in funding to help meet the increasing need.

For more information about THE BIG DOUGHNATION, please visit: https://www.oetker.ca/en_CA/the-big-doughnation

About Food Banks Canada:

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,750 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of last year made nearly 1.5 million visits to these organizations, according to our 2022 HungerCount Report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

About Dr. Oetker - From our family kitchen to yours:

Back in 1891, Dr. August Oetker founded our family business by opening his pharmacy in Bielefeld, Germany. His first big baking breakthrough? A ready-to-use baking powder formula that gave even inexperienced bakers the confidence to create reliably perfect cakes every time. More innovations quickly followed, including vanilla sugar, wheat starch, flavourings, and dessert mixes. Growing into more than 40 countries worldwide, Dr. Oetker first came to Canada in 1960. Since 2003 we've become best-known for our delicious frozen pizzas, following the launch of our Ristorante range. Family-owned to this day, our dedication to quality and innovation still brings people and families together, to enjoy deliciously feel-good food moments – and a little 'taste of home'.

