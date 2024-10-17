MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Vision Group is proud to announce that Dr. Mark Cohen, CEO and co-founder of Vision Group, has been named one of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Québec Award Winners. This recognition highlights entrepreneurial achievement among individuals and companies that demonstrate vision, leadership, and success, showcasing Dr. Cohen's outstanding effort to drive innovation over the past 20 years, and his commitment to transforming the vision care landscape in Canada.

Dr. Cohen's leadership aligns with the EY Entrepreneur of The Year® 2024 Québec Award criteria by identifying opportunities to innovate and positively impacting customers. In 2020, Dr. Cohen seized the opportunity to support society and governments throughout Canada by performing publicly paid cataract surgeries in Vision Group's existing facilities. This pioneering initiative helped support Canada's health system by fulfilling public cataract contracts, reducing wait times for Canadians seeking treatment.

Today, Vision Group is Canada's largest privately owned healthcare group, with over 12 brands and 70 clinics treating various conditions, including refractive error, lens dysfunction, cataracts, glaucoma, and retina issues, all thanks to Dr. Cohen's vision of expansion through acquisition and vertical integration, which has positioned the company as a forward-thinking leader with a bright future.

"I am committed to providing Canadians with life-changing solutions for their vision needs and feel privileged to stand alongside remarkable leaders across diverse industries who are thriving in developing sustainable businesses that impact the customers they serve", said Dr. Cohen.

About Vision Group

Headquartered in Montreal, Vision Group is a leader in vision correction and ophthalmology services across North America. With over 100 surgeons and more than 70 clinics, the company performs over 100,000 procedures annually, including laser vision correction and cataract surgery. Vision Group is proud to partner with Canadian healthcare institutions to provide publicly funded cataract surgeries. This initiative significantly reduces wait times and alleviates pressure on the public healthcare system, with the goal of continually helping to improve the health of Canadians nationwide.

For more information, please visit www.thevisiongroup.com.

About EY Entrepreneur of The Year®

The EY Entrepreneur of The Year® program shines a spotlight on visionary entrepreneurs who excel in innovation, growth, and leadership. By recognizing individuals who tackle complex challenges, EY celebrates those who are building a better working world. Program participants join an exclusive global network that fuels connections, success, and long-term growth.

The 2024 independent judging panel for the Québec region included prominent business leaders such as Pelra Azondekon, Managing Director at asterX | Quebecor, and Madeleine Paquin, Former CEO of Logistec Corporation.

This year's program national sponsors include Air Canada, TSX Inc., The Globe and Mail, and The Printing House.

