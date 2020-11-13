Dr. Lisa Kellett Joins MedSpa Partners

- MSP Expands Footprint in Trendsetting Yorkville Neighbourhood -

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Dr. Lisa Kellett and her team at DLK on Avenue to its top-tier Canadian medical aesthetics platform. Recognized as one of Canada's leading dermatologists, Dr. Kellett is in frequent demand by industry experts and national media to speak on the latest advancements in skin treatments and has published numerous scientific papers on skin care topics. Toronto-based DLK on Avenue, in the heart of Yorkville, features a highly trained team of onsite medical experts led by Dr. Kellett, delivering the most advanced and effective skin treatments available today.

Discussing what attracted her to the MSP partnership model, Dr. Kellett shared, "The defining feature of DLK on Avenue is our unique approach to cosmetic dermatology and skin care through developing individualized, specialized treatment regimens for each patient to deliver exceptional results. MSP's model, particularly the fact that they maintain each clinic's individual brand, reassured me that they are the right partner to ensure that our bespoke approach to each patient will continue to grow and thrive with their support. Further, our partnership allows me to continue my industry consulting practice through Globacor Capital."

MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone commented, "At MSP, we believe the key to a successful partnership is to celebrate what makes each one of our partner clinics so unique, instead of being an assimilation platform. Dr. Kellett is one of the most sought-after physicians in the industry because she and her team provide Michelin-star quality patient care. Pairing Dr. Kellett and her clinic team's expertise at creating world-class patient experiences with MSP's industry-leading business acumen is the perfect combination to elevate DLK even further. I am very excited to welcome them to the MSP family, and we look forward to working together to continue to enhance patient experience across the partnership."

About MedSpa Partners Inc.

MedSpa Partners is acquiring Canada's leading Medical Aesthetics clinics, with the goal of allowing our industry-leading partners to achieve their personal and professional aspirations by creating world-class customer experiences through support, collaboration, and community. MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, Canada's leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field. Additional information on MSP is available at www.medspapartners.com, or contact:

SOURCE MedSpa Partners Inc.

For further information: Nathaniel Barnes, VP Marketing & Growth, MedSpa Partners Inc., E: [email protected] ­