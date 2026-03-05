SHERBROOKE, QC , March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Board of Governors of Bishop's University is pleased to announce the nomination of Dr. Kerry Hull as Vice-Principal Academic and Research (VPAR) for a renewable mandate starting on February 23, 2026, and ending on June 30, 2030. Dr. Hull is the first woman to occupy the VPAR position at Bishop's University since its foundation in 1843.

Dr. Kerry Hull, Vice-principal Academic and Research (CNW Group/Bishop's University)

"During her time at Bishop's, Dr. Hull has developed a deep understanding of University operations, its distinctive academic model, and its rapidly evolving research ecosystem. Throughout, she has demonstrated a collaborative leadership style, empathy, and genuine care for members of the Bishop's community", states Principal Sébastien Lebel-Grenier.

"Bishop's educational experience is defined by breadth and depth of learning, interdisciplinary collaboration, research and creativity, meaningful engagement with faculty and staff, and opportunities for experiential learning. Dr. Hull's nomination will contribute to enhancing and strengthening Bishop's profile."

Dr. Hull started her career at Bishop's University as Assistant Professor in 1997 after having completed both a B.Sc. in Biological Sciences and a Ph.D. in Endocrinology at the University of Alberta. She has since been promoted to full professor and has held positions as Chair of Biology, Interim co-Dean of Arts and Sciences, Interim Director of the Office of Research and Graduate Studies, Dean of Science, Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, Associate Vice-Principal Research and Interim Vice-Principal, Academic and Research.

She is looking forward to continuing her work with the Bishop's community. "This University is profoundly important to me -- over the past 29 years, I have both shaped, and been shaped by, Bishop's institutional values. I firmly believe that our educational model has the power to transform lives and, by extension, to influence society for the better. It is a great privilege to be able to work alongside faculty, staff, and students to further strengthen and enrich this model."

Dr. Hull brings to the position a wealth of experience in both teaching and research. She has published extensively in the fields of molecular biology and physiology education. She is the co-author on numerous textbooks, including the most recent edition of the bestselling Campbell Biology textbook, and has served as the President of the Human Anatomy and Physiology Society.

The Board of Governors nominated Dr. Hull during its February 20th meeting following a recommendation by Principal Sébastien-Lebel-Grenier and the VPAR search committee. Dr. Hull succeeds Dr. Andrew Webster who served as VPAR from 2022 to 2025.

Founded in 1843 and located on the traditional territory of the Abenaki people (W8banakiak wdakiw8k), Bishop's University is a unique English-language, primarily undergraduate institution located in the historic and picturesque Eastern Townships region of Québec. Our 550-acre campus offers an immersive educational experience within a close-knit community.

With a student population of approximately 2,600 full-time students, Bishop's fosters deep academic engagement through personalized course of study, small class sizes and meaningful interaction between students and professors. We offer over 100 programs across five faculties: Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences, Natural Sciences and Mathematics, Business, and Education.

For more than 180 years, Bishop's has cultivated leaders and changemakers through interdisciplinary learning, experiential opportunities, and extensive student support. Whether studying abroad, conducting research, participating in an athletic team, or learning by doing, Bishop's students are empowered to pursue academic excellence and personal growth in an inclusive and dynamic environment.

