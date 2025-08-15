SHERBROOKE, QC, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Bishop's University is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Milliard as Executive in Residence at the Williams School of Business (WSB) for the Fall 2025 term. Developed following a recommendation from the Dean of the Williams School of Business, Dr. Margaret Shepherd, this appointment marks a new and innovative way for Bishop's to connect students and faculty with leaders from the business world, bridging scholarship and practice in meaningful ways.

Charles Milliard (CNW Group/Bishop's University)

Mr. Milliard is a seasoned executive recognized for his ability to mobilize organizations and stakeholders in diverse fields, including health, economics, and public policy. Notably, he served as president of the Fédération des Chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ). As Executive in Residence, he will engage with students, faculty, and the wider community through guest lectures, mentorship, and participation in special events, providing contemporary leadership perspectives on strategy, innovation, and responsible growth.

"I am immensely proud to be joining the team at Bishop's University's Williams School of Business," said Mr. Milliard. "Bishop's is a small gem of a university, truly one of a kind in Quebec and Canada. I am genuinely delighted to be able to contribute, in my own way, to its profile, and to have the opportunity to teach the next generation of business leaders. My career so far has brought me into contact with inspiring people in the fields of health, economics, and politics, and I am honoured to now be able to spend time with students in the region where I live. Together, we will discuss the importance of our entrepreneurial fabric as a driver of our collective prosperity, and our shared ambitions for the Quebec of tomorrow."

Dr. Shepherd said, "Having experienced leaders like Charles share their expertise enriches our students' learning and strengthens our ties to Quebec's business ecosystem. His appointment reflects our commitment, outlined in Bishop's 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, to cultivate tomorrow's innovators and leaders through real-world engagement. By welcoming him into our academic community, we are creating more opportunities for dialogue, mentorship, and collaboration that will benefit both our students and our society."

The Executive in Residence appointment is honorary and reflects the University's appreciation for the expertise and perspective Mr. Milliard brings to the School. His presence on campus will contribute to Bishop's ongoing efforts to strengthen what makes the University distinct, while fostering innovation and community connection.

About Bishop's University

Founded in 1843 and located on the traditional territory of the Abenaki people (W8banakiak wdakiw8k), Bishop's University is a unique English-language, primarily undergraduate institution located in the historic and picturesque Eastern Townships region of Québec. Our 550-acre campus offers an immersive educational experience within a close-knit community.

With a student population of approximately 2,600 full-time students, Bishop's fosters deep academic engagement through personalized course of study, small class sizes and meaningful interaction between students and professors. We offer over 100 programs across five faculties: Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences, Natural Sciences and Mathematics, Business, and Education.

For more than 180 years, Bishop's has cultivated leaders and changemakers through interdisciplinary learning, experiential opportunities, and extensive student support. Whether studying abroad, conducting research, participating in an athletic team, or learning by doing, Bishop's students are empowered to pursue academic excellence and personal growth in an inclusive and dynamic environment.

SOURCE Bishop's University

Media Contact: Sonia Patenaude, Manager of Communications, Bishop's University, 819-342-2587, [email protected]