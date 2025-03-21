SHERBROOKE, QC, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Bishop's University celebrates the opening of Kwigw8mna. Kwigw8mna will house the Indigenous Student Support Centre, Indigenous student study space, gathering spaces, and an Indigenous research lab, marking a significant step in its ongoing commitment to Indigenous student support, truth and reconciliation.

Kwigw8mna, Bishop's University (CNW Group/Bishop's University)

Meaning "our house and yours" in Abenaki, Kwigw8mna transforms Divinity House, a building once associated with training clergy, into a space where Indigenous students gather, learn, and find support. The space reflects Indigenous perspectives, traditions, and needs, fostering a sense of belonging while creating opportunities for cross-cultural understanding.

"The opening of Kwigw8mna is a moment of both reflection and renewal," says Vicky Boldo, Associate Director of Indigenous Initiatives. "This building carries a complicated history, and today, it stands as a place of healing, strength, and Indigenous leadership. It is a tangible commitment to making Bishop's a place where Indigenous students feel seen, supported, and valued."

Developed through consultation with Indigenous students, faculty, and external community representatives, Kwigw8mna serves as a dedicated space for Indigenous students while also fostering greater awareness among the broader university community.

Bishop's University Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Sébastien Lebel-Grenier, adds: "Kwigw8mna represents Bishop's lasting commitment to Indigenous students and communities. This is a space that embodies our responsibility to upholding Indigenous ways of seeing and doing and demonstrates reconciliation in action. We are humbled and honoured to have led this initiative and to continue fostering meaningful dialogue and understanding on our campus and within our community."

Today's opening ceremony brings together Indigenous leaders, students, and community members to honour the collaboration that made Kwigw8mna possible. The event features traditional drumming, reflections from Indigenous voices, and an opportunity for the wider Bishop's community to witness this important milestone.

For Indigenous students, Kwigw8mna represents more than a gathering space. "Kwigw8mna is a new home away from home," says Casey Goodleaf, a third-year Elementary Education student with a minor in Indigenous Studies at Bishop's University. "It can be hard to be away from community, but this will be a space that helps create one here. A place to gather and share our stories, ideas, and culture."

"Kwigw8mna is a testament to what happens when institutions listen to Indigenous community members in the true meaning of recognizing the Abenaki territory," says Richard O'Bomsawin, Chief of the Abenaki of Odanak. "This territory has a long history as a place that brings people together. We have co-habited this region for many years and this space acknowledges the past while creating a future where Indigenous students have the resources, recognition, and community they need to thrive. It represents both a commitment and a responsibility."

Kwigw8mna has been made possible through a generous $12.7 million investment from the Government of Quebec, as well as support from the Government of Canada, private donors, and many members of the university community.

"I am very happy to see the Kwigw8mna project come to fruition," says Pascale Déry, Quebec Minister of Higher Education. "A space such as this one will allow Indigenous cultures to shine within the University and promote access to higher education for students from these communities. My congratulations to everyone who worked hard to make it happen!"

