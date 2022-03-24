Dr. Karin Schnarr appointed chair of HEQCO Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Dr. Karin Schnarr, an associate professor of policy at the Lazaridis School of Business and Economics (Lazaridis School) at Wilfrid Laurier University, has been appointed as chair of the Higher Education Quality Council of Ontario's (HEQCO) Board of Directors for a three-year term ending June 2024, succeeding interim chair Patricia Lang.

"The depth of knowledge and insight on our Board of Directors is a valuable resource as we push forward on our research agenda," said Dr. Janice M. Deakin, President and CEO of HEQCO. "Dr. Schnarr brings a passion and dedication to postsecondary education, and I look forward to working with her as chair of the Board of Directors to deliver on HEQCO's critical mandate."

"I am extremely honoured to accept this appointment and excited to be a part of an organization that is committed to supporting a high-quality postsecondary education for Ontario's students," said Dr. Schnarr. "I look forward to working with my fellow Board members to support HEQCO as it provides essential research and policy advice to the government to continue to strengthen a world-class higher education system."

Having served a term as director of the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) program at the Lazaridis School, Dr. Schnarr is now the director of the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs at the Lazaridis School, where she is leading the revisioning of MBA education. A passionate educator, in 2019 Dr. Schnarr received the annual Donald F. Morgenson Faculty Award from Wilfrid Laurier University for Teaching Excellence – Early Career Excellence. She has published and presented at many international, peer-reviewed conferences on strategy, governance, health innovation and case-based learning, and has authored book chapters and several award-winning cases on a variety of business topics and companies. She is currently co-authoring a book on case writing expected in early 2023.

In 2021, Dr. Schnarr was asked by the Government of Ontario to chair their Task Force on Women and the Economy. The Task Force focused on the challenges Ontario women face rejoining the workforce post-COVID and consulted province-wide on three related subjects: entering and re-entering the workforce; women in entrepreneurship and small business; and women in underrepresented fields (skilled trades and STEM). The Task Force delivered their recommendations to the Government of Ontario in fall 2021 and several were immediately included by the Government in their Fall Economic Statement.

Before working in academia, Dr. Schnarr worked in senior roles with the Government of Ontario and consulted in the private sector. Dr. Schnarr is a former national council member of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) and currently sits on the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board. She has also volunteered her time on the board of the children's charity The Sandbox Project and sits on the national advocacy committee of ALS Canada.

Dr. Schnarr received a PhD in strategic management (corporate governance) and an MBA from the Ivey School of Business at Western University, a master's degree in English literature from Queen's University and bachelor's degrees in English literature and science from the University of Waterloo. She lives in Kitchener with her partner Josif and their two daughters.

