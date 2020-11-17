Dr. Jason Rivers Joins MedSpa Partners

- MSP Welcomes its Sixth Top-Tier Clinic in British Columbia -

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Dr. Jason Rivers and his team at Pacific Derm to its top-tier Canadian medical aesthetics platform. As founder and medical director at Pacific Derm, Dr. Rivers has built a leading team of dermatologists and medical aesthetics professionals in one of Vancouver's most renowned clinics. Currently serving as president of the Canadian Dermatology Association, Dr. Rivers is one of Canada's most accomplished and recognized dermatologists, bringing more than 30 years of clinical, academic, and research experience to the partnership. With over 180 publications to his name, Dr. Rivers will also play an integral role on MSP's Research Advisory Board.

Speaking on his decision to join MedSpa Partners, Dr. Rivers commented, "Central to making the choice to collaborate with MSP is that it does not rebrand partner clinics and allows the medical experts to continue making the clinical decisions. Having the expert management team at MSP to partner with my team at Pacific Derm will allow us to spend significantly less time administrating the practice and more time focusing on delivering premium patient experiences and outcomes. I am also excited that MSP's growing network of industry-leading clinics and clinicians will open up new opportunities for the team at Pacific Derm in terms of best-practice sharing, training, and new research opportunities."

MedSpa Partners CEO Dominic Mazzone added, "I'm excited to welcome Dr. Rivers and the team at Pacific Derm to the MSP family. With five dermatologists and a highly professional team of treatment providers and patient care experts, Pacific Derm is a powerhouse in the Vancouver medical aesthetics market. In addition, Dr. Rivers and his team have established a research centre of excellence that, along with other partner sites, positions MSP as a growing Canadian leader in dermatological clinical research. In just over a year, MSP has welcomed nine of Canada's top medical aesthetics clinics to the partnership, and bringing in top-tier partners like Pacific Derm further reinforces MSP's reputation for marrying the best talent in clinical practice and patient care with the best talent in practice management."

About MedSpa Partners Inc.

MedSpa Partners is acquiring Canada's leading medical aesthetics clinics, with the goal of allowing our industry-leading partners to achieve their personal and professional aspirations by creating world-class customer experiences through support, collaboration, and community. MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, Canada's leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field. Additional information on MSP is available at www.medspapartners.com, or contact:

