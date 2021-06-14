Dr. Jane Burk-Vassallo Joins MedSpa Partners

- MSP Expands into the Niagara Region with St. Catharines Ontario Acquisition -

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Dr. Jane Burk-Vassallo and the award-winning team at aspireMD to its top-tier Canadian medical aesthetics platform. Over more than 20 years, Dr. Burk-Vassallo has established herself as the premier cosmetic medicine practitioner in the Niagara region of South-Western Ontario.

Located in St. Catharines, Ontario, aspireMD specializes in developing highly personalized treatment approaches customized for the individual needs of each patient. After introducing thousands of people to aesthetic medicine, Dr. Burk-Vassallo is keenly aware of not just the medical and cosmetic needs of patients, but also of their emotional needs. This has led her to develop a uniquely warm and engaging approach to the practice of medical aesthetics that helps to put patients at ease and create the best possible experience.

Discussing why she chose to partner with MSP, Dr. Burk-Vassallo shared, "At aspireMD, our mission is 'Creating Exceptional Relationships and Delivering Aspirational Results'. Partnering with MSP will allow us to do an even better job delivering on both parts of that mission. MSP's focus on bringing 'Michelin star patient experience' to Canadian medical aesthetic patients is completely aligned with building lasting relationships, and the fact that we get to continue to make all clinical decisions – while having MSP's support on the business side – ensures that we will continue to be able to deliver the most aspirational results to our patients throughout the Niagara region."

MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone commented, "MSP is Canada's premier nation-wide medical aesthetics platform that is wholly focused on the delivery of Michelin star patient experiences. We have built one of the best management teams in the industry, and this investment, focus and dedication is one of the reasons that we have been able to attract the highest tier of practitioners in each region of Canada as partners – and partnering with Dr. Burk-Vassallo is another great example of this. We are so pleased to welcome the team at aspireMD to the MSP family, and we look forward to helping them bring their unique, patient-focused approach to even more people in the Niagara region."

About MedSpa Partners Inc.

MedSpa Partners is acquiring Canada's leading Medical Aesthetics clinics, with the goal of allowing our industry-leading partners to achieve their personal and professional aspirations by creating world-class customer experiences through support, collaboration, and community. MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, Canada's leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field. Additional information on MSP is available at www.medspapartners.com, or contact:

