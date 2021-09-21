Dr. Haneef Alibhai Joins MedSpa Partners

- MSP Expands Presence in the Greater Vancouver Area to 8 Clinics -

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Dr. Haneef Alibhai and the accomplished team at MD Cosmetic and Laser Clinic to its top-tier Canadian medical aesthetics platform. With clinics in Abbotsford and Port Moody BC, MD Cosmetic is well known for providing exceptional patient care and is one of the leading aesthetics professionals training centres in BC.

Dr. Alibhai has been practicing aesthetic medicine for 21 years, and has trained over 2,500 medical aesthetics injectors around the world in the nearly 20 years since opening his first training centre. Dr. Alibhai is also a prominent voice in the advancement of the practice of medical aesthetics as an internationally recognized keynote speaker, author, and past president (and current advisory board member) of the Canadian Association of Aesthetic Medicine.

Reflecting on his reasons for choosing MSP to partner with, Dr. Alibhai shared, "We have been able to build so much over the last two decades, but there is still so much more we want to accomplish. Whether it comes to further elevating patient experience, training and upskilling more professionals than ever before, or helping to ensure our team has access to all the development and support they need, it was clear to me that MSP truly is the premier platform in Canada and the right partner to help take us to the next level. We are proud to join such a talented and respected team of medical aesthetics leaders."

MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone commented, "We're thrilled to be joined by Dr. Alibhai and the talented team at MD Cosmetic, and to be able to work closely with them to achieve their goals. MSP has established itself as the clear leader in the provision of top-tier medical aesthetics treatments, with particular strength in BC. Moreover, the MD Cosmetic training centre brings a whole new capability to MSP. Historically, medical aesthetics training in Canada has been largely unregulated, and often not taught by industry leaders, resulting in a lack of consistency and standards. However, MSP has the most well-known and respected thought leaders in the industry and by pairing these global key opinion leaders with an already well-respected training centre, it places MSP at the cutting edge of medical aesthetics training in Canada, if not all of North America. This strategic acquisition further solidifies MedSpa Partners as Canada's premier medical aesthetics platform."

About MedSpa Partners Inc.

MedSpa Partners is acquiring Canada's leading Medical Aesthetics clinics, with the goal of allowing our industry-leading partners to achieve their personal and professional aspirations by creating world-class customer experiences through support, collaboration, and community. MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, Canada's leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field. Additional information on MSP is available at www.medspapartners.com.

