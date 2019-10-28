Dr. Guy Lafrance Elected President of the Ordre des dentistes du Québec

Dr. Lafrance obtained his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Université de Montréal in 1984 and has owned a dental clinic in the Gatineau area for the past 33 years.

In addition, Dr. Lafrance has been a member of the Order's Board of Directors since 2004 and has served on several committees, including the Executive Committee, where he acted as its vice-president in 2016. He was recently appointed as a Fellow of the Pierre Fauchard Academy and serves as an examiner for the National Dental Examining Board of Canada.

"I am both pleased and humbled at the vote of confidence of my peers," said Dr. Lafrance. In a context where emerging technology and business models are transforming the practice of dentistry and where a new legislative and regulatory framework will soon be governing the practice of our profession, the Order has a major role to play in the delivery of quality services to Quebecers. As the President of the Order, I will make sure, along with the members of the Board, that our organization has the critical sense and open mind required to fulfil its mission, inform the public and provide members with the tools they need for the modern practice of dentistry."

The counting of the vote, held by electronic means for the first time in the Order's history, took place today at the head office with a representative from In Fidem, the firm tasked with ensuring the security of the vote, and with three witnesses appointed by the Board of Directors.

The newly elected President will take up his duties on November 22, 2019.

"I would like to congratulate Dr. Lafrance for being elected to the position of president of the Order," said Dr. Dolman. "I also take this opportunity to thank Dr. Gagnon and Dr. Gravel for running for office during this election and for their commitment to our profession and contribution to our mission of protecting the public. Congratulations also to all our members who actively participated in the democratic process by voting in large numbers in this election, the first to be held by electronic voting in the Order's history."

