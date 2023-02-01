OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada is establishing itself as a global supplier of choice for clean energy in a net-zero world — with one of the world's most comprehensive and detailed climate plans, a wealth of natural resources and a skilled workforce. Governments worldwide are looking for reliable, affordable, non-emitting forms of energy, and it is in this context that Canada is well placed to seize the economic opportunities presented by the global energy transition.

Today, Dr. Fatih Birol, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) praised Canada's strong climate actions and efforts to support global energy security during a fireside chat with the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, at the University of Ottawa.

Dr. Birol referenced the IEA's In-Depth Review in 2022 of Canada's energy policies, underscoring that Canada has since built upon its bold policies, particularly in the context of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. He agreed that Canada's abundant natural resources — paired with a world-class workforce and innovative policies, including the Regional Energy and Resource Tables — will continue to support good jobs for Canadians and economic prosperity for communities for decades to come.

Minister Wilkinson underscored that Canada is well positioned to take a leadership role as the clean energy and technology supplier of choice in a net-zero world. This will not only benefit Canadians but also serve to increase global energy security over the long term.

Both Dr. Birol and Minister Wilkinson agreed that as the world faces major challenges — from Russia's invasion of Ukraine to the climate crisis — this is the moment for bold action that will build a strong, sustainable and secure future for people everywhere.

"As the global energy transition accelerates, Canada can choose to be a leader or a follower; the Government of Canada is choosing to lead. I would like to thank Dr. Birol for sharing his time, insight and expertise, and I look forward to our ongoing collaboration."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Amid the turmoil of the global energy crisis, Canada continues to be a bright spot in advancing the clean energy transition while supporting international energy security and paying close attention to the social and economic implications of change. But the energy world is moving fast, and for Canada to retain its leadership position it has to make sure that its own plans and actions stay ahead of the game."

Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director

International Energy Agency

In January 2022 , the IEA released its in-depth peer review of Canada's energy policies. The review praised " Canada's bold policies and support for innovation" while noting that Canada should continue to take a "people-centred approach to Canada's clean energy transition."

