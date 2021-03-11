Dr. Donna Jubin Joins MedSpa Partners

- MSP Expands into the Prairies with the Acquisition of Two Saskatoon Locations -

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Dr. Donna Jubin and the team at Bella Sante MD Cosmetic and Laser Clinic to its top-tier Canadian medical aesthetics platform. Over nearly 15 years, Bella Sante has established itself as the premier cosmetic medicine and laser practice in Saskatoon, and is the largest cosmetic & medical dermatology clinic in the province.

At their two locations in Saskatoon, the team at Bella Sante has developed a distinctive approach to patient care, combining cutting-edge medical and cosmetic procedures and training with a genuinely welcoming experience uniquely tailored to the needs of each patient. Under Dr. Donna Jubin's visionary leadership, Bella Sante is a leader and pioneer in the Canadian medical aesthetics market, with recent innovations including designing and launching North America's first and only fully solar powered laser clinic.

Discussing what attracted her to the MSP partnership model, Dr. Jubin shared, "Even after 15 years, there is still so much opportunity for Bella Sante to grow and bring our unique approach to patient-focused aesthetic medicine to more people. Partnering with MSP gives us access to their proven support for rapidly growing practices in a way that honours and strengthens the elements that have always made Bella Sante exceptional. With MSP's marketing, hiring, and training teams supporting our growth, our team is able to focus more on providing best-in-class patient experience and care."

MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone commented, "We are so pleased to bring on the most respected and well-known clinics in Saskatchewan to the MSP Platform. Dr. Jubin has built not only an impressive practice through business innovation, but she has also extended that to the world-class solar powered clinic she has built that patients can enjoy every day. We are delighted to have such an innovative partner join us on the platform."

About MedSpa Partners Inc.

MedSpa Partners is acquiring Canada's leading Medical Aesthetics clinics, with the goal of allowing our industry-leading partners to achieve their personal and professional aspirations by creating world-class customer experiences through support, collaboration, and community. MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, Canada's leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field.

