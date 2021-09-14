Dr. Christopher Pavlou Joins MedSpa Partners

- MSP Expands to 20 Locations with Prominent Yaletown Vancouver Acquisition -

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Dr. Christopher Pavlou and the award-winning team at Skin Technique Medical Aesthetics to its top-tier Canadian medical aesthetics platform. In its four years of operation, Skin Technique has rapidly grown to be one of the most sought-after and awarded clinics in Vancouver. Dr. Pavlou's prominence in social and traditional media has helped introduce thousands of Canadians to medical aesthetics through education and the creation of a supportive, welcoming, and fun environment that appeals to both first-timers and long-time aesthetics patients looking for a more contemporary experience.

Discussing why he chose to partner with MSP, Dr. Pavlou shared, "When I opened Skin Technique in late 2017, I couldn't have imagined the rapid pace of growth that we have experienced over the last four years. We are ready to take our clinic to the next level, and partnering with MSP allows us to get there. In speaking with various groups, it was clear that MSP truly understood my practice and joining Canada's most successful and innovative physicians will give us access to the support we need. Also, I'm looking forward to learning and sharing industry-leading best practices which will allow us to grow faster while providing even more sophisticated and customized treatment plans to our patients."

MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone commented, "We are so excited to welcome Dr. Pavlou and his team at Skin Technique to MedSpa Partners. Dr. Pavlou is a rising star in Canadian medical aesthetics, and he brings fresh ideas and an enormous amount of care, expertise and energy to his approach toward patient experience. He is also one of the most recognized Canadian physicians on social media, giving him a unique platform to engage with more current and potential patients than almost any other medical aesthetics professional in the country. We look forward to sharing Dr. Pavlou's expertise with the rest of the platform while at the same time innovating and working together to grow Skin Technique."

About MedSpa Partners Inc.

MedSpa Partners is acquiring Canada's leading Medical Aesthetics clinics, with the goal of allowing our industry-leading partners to achieve their personal and professional aspirations by creating world-class customer experiences through support, collaboration, and community. MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, Canada's leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field. Additional information on MSP is available at www.medspapartners.com, or contact:

SOURCE MedSpa Partners Inc.

For further information: Nathaniel Barnes, VP Marketing & Growth, MedSpa Partners Inc., E: [email protected] ­