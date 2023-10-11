Dr.Bill, a medical billing platform, offers a streamlined approach to administration, facilitating efficient compensation for family physicians

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - As part of its commitment to resolve physician billing issues, Dr.Bill, the solutions-focused medical billing platform powered by RBCx, is now working with Doctors of B.C. to offer physicians a user-friendly platform for submitting patient panels to the Medical Services Plan (MSP). The secure portal helps to ensure equitable compensation for physicians while streamlining the complexities of medical billing.

Launched earlier this year, the Longitudinal Family Physician (LFP) Payment Model represents an alternative approach to the fee-for-service model. The model, simplified through three billing codes, integrates multiple elements to empower family practice physicians in providing comprehensive, long term family medicine including fostering quality time with patients, recognition for time spent on indirect patient care and administration, recognition for complex patient care, and greater physician autonomy, as well as flexibility and support for rising practice costs.

"As the health landscape undergoes continuous transformation driven by new technologies to advance patient care, Dr.Bill remains steadfast in our dedication to innovation for physicians and the critical need to address issues related to administrative burden," said Sarah Wilkinson, CEO Dr.Bill. "As an ally to physicians this is another step in our commitment to combating burnout by simplifying administration of this new billing model to enable physicians do what they do best, care for patients."

Physicians in B.C. will now have the capability to securely upload and submit their patient panels to MSP through Dr.Bill's portal, even if they are not presently using the platform for their billing purposes.

