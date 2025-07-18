Experienced Surgeon, Compassionate Team, Whole-Person Care.

MONTREAL, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - As access to care becomes increasingly complex, the Dr Benoit Benoit Orthopedic Clinic, led by Dr. Benoît Benoît, offers an innovative and patient-focused approach to orthopedic surgery.



An experienced orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Benoît Benoît specializes in both hip and knee surgery, covering joint replacements as well as complex conditions, including sports-related injuries and revision procedures. Also, he specializes in traumatology. He completed two advanced fellowships in hip and knee arthroplasty, both in Canada and abroad. He is also deeply involved in teaching and mentoring the next generation of surgeons.



"Here, every patient is more than a file. It's a story, a journey, a life we support with dedication and respect," says clinic director Bérangère Duhen.

Dr Benoit Benoit, Orthopedic surgeon (CNW Group/Clinique orthopédique Dr Benoit Benoit)

A Clinic Designed Differently

Located in Montreal, the Dr Benoit Benoit Clinic has one mission: to combine cutting-edge technology, compassionate support, and quick access to care. With a dedicated team of professionals, the clinic prioritizes listening, educating, and guiding patients through every step of their surgical journey.

A Strong Message to the Public

In a world where care is often standardized, the Dr Benoit Benoit Clinic promotes a healthcare approach that is accessible, high-quality, and deeply human.



"Your health is our priority—but so is your trust, your understanding, and your dignity." – Dr. Benoît Benoît

Contact Information

Dr Benoit Benoit Orthopedic Clinic

5777 boulevard Gouin Ouest, Suite 370

Montreal, QC, H4J 1E3

514-331-1400

www.drbenoitbenoit.com

[email protected]

For interviews, media inquiries, or information, please contact Bérangère Duhen, General Director: [email protected]

SOURCE Clinique orthopédique Dr Benoit Benoit