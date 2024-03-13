Dr. Ava Shamban Joins MedSpa Partners

- MSP Expands into California with One of America's Best-Known Dermatologists -

TORONTO, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Dr. Ava Shamban and her team at Ava MD to its top-tier North American medical aesthetics platform. With two locations in Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, California, Ava MD has been providing world-class cosmetic and medical dermatology care to patients for nearly thirty years.

Dr. Ava Shamban is perhaps best known as celebrity dermatologist to the stars, making regular appearances on hit television shows like Good Morning America and Extreme Makeover and providing highly sought-after opinions on beauty and skin health in publications like Allure, Women's Health, and Vanity Fair. However, to her patients and peers, Dr. Shamban is also regarded as one of the most innovative and considerate thought-leaders in the practice of dermatology, pioneering multimodal treatment approaches to some of the most pervasive dermatological conditions, serving as Principal Investigator on numerous clinical trials, and championing customized treatment planning to ensure each patient's individual beauty is respected and enhanced, instead of "fixing" aesthetic challenges.

Speaking on her reasons for joining MedSpa Partners, Dr. Shamban shared, "Like many of my colleagues, I was approached by numerous groups looking to acquire my practices. MedSpa Partners stood out from the rest with the caliber of their world-class partners and the quality of resources they dedicate to supporting and developing their practices and teams. But even more importantly, joining MSP means we will be able to continue to practice our trademark model of patient care and service that we have honed over decades. Just as our Signature Feature™ treatment approach acknowledges and celebrates each client's specific needs, MSP honors, supports, and enhances the features that makes each of their partner clinics unique."

MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone commented, "While Los Angeles can be associated with some of the more extreme approaches to cosmetic medicine, Ava Shamban is an icon for the kind of natural, individualized, and responsible medical aesthetics that MedSpa Partners promotes. Dr. Shamban's practice is recognized as one of the most premier practices on the west coast and fits in perfectly with our platform. Dr. Shamban and her team at Ava MD have built two of the most successful and well-run clinics we've ever seen by combining cutting-edge innovation in technology and technique with a warm, personalized approach, with the ultimate goal of inspiring happiness in their patients. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Dr. Shamban and the exceptional team at Ava MD to MedSpa Partners."

About MedSpa Partners Inc.

MedSpa Partners is acquiring North America's leading Medical Aesthetics clinics, with the goal of allowing our industry-leading partners to achieve their personal and professional aspirations by creating world-class customer experiences through support, collaboration, and community. MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, the leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field. Additional information on MSP is available at www.medspapartners.com.

SOURCE MedSpa Partners Inc.

For further information: Nathaniel Barnes, VP Growth, MedSpa Partners Inc., E: [email protected]